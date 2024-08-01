Specialized reveals new S-Works Crux - "the lightest gravel bike in the world"

Hot on the heels of SRAM launching its new 13-speed gravel groupset, Specialized has unveiled its updated flagship gravel bike, the S-Works Crux, featuring the new drivetrain. That brand new, premium groupset has allowed 102 grams to be shaved off the complete bike's weight, promising an even swifter journey towards what Specialized dubs "Gravel Enlightenment". Enlightenment aside, Spesh also claims that this is now the "lightest gravel bike in the world" and it is the first carbon frame Crux to utilise a Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH).

The new S-Works Crux has been speculated for quite a while now, but apart from the introduction of the Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) and a brand new groupset, there are not that many new things to the 2025 model. The bike continues to feature the 725g 12r carbon frame, the 47mm (for 700c) or 2.1in for (650b) tyre clearance, and race-oriented geometry as before. There's no more cable integration to be seen, either.

It does come in a new metallic green colourway (only one for now), though, across the 49 to 61 size range. If you're interested in how that bike was to ride, we reviewed it back in 2022 and you can read the full verdict here.

As such, this is not necessarily the next-generation Crux many forum writers have been hyping up since the UDH-equipped Cruxes started making their appearances at gravel races with riders such as Specialized rider Sofia Gomez Villafane, who was already showing off her new race bike in late May.

This release is marking a shift from Specialized though, and even though S-Works Crux is the first carbon model to get the UDH compatibility (the new aluminium Crux DSW already got it in June), there's more to come. That's based on what the brand wrote online in its customer advice in June: "Note: 2025+ models have been redesigned for the SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH), S202600002, and are compatible with SRAM Transmission."

Gomez Villafane's bike was already built with the new SRAM Red XPLR groupset which also officially launched today. This new grouppo includes a brand new 13-speed 10-46 cassette, a power meter, updated lever ergonomics – and a UDH rear derailleur akin to that of the Transmission MTB mechs. The brake callipers are also said to have been optimised to reduce brake effort by up to 80% – something SRAM already boasted with the Red AXS road groupset that launched in May this year.

The groupset is also UDH-only, so if you have an old Crux you can forget stop dreaming about a 13-speed cassette. If you want to read more about what's new and exciting about the Red XPLR AXS, our off.road.cc has covered the tech spec and also done a full review on the groupset already.

Beyond the spanking new groupset, the new S-Works Crux UDH is outfitted with top-tier components: Roval Terra CLX II wheels, Terra handlebar, an Alpinist carbon seat post, and the S-Works Power Saddle with Mirror, and completing the setup, Pathfinder Pro tyres.

With the SRAM Red XPLR groupset alone retailing for close to £4k, it comes as no surprise that the fully built S-Works Crux isn't going to be easy on your wallet, either. As such, it retails for £11,500 which is actually £200 less than the outgoing S-Works Crux cost.

If you really want one, then head over to Specialized's website for all the details and more.