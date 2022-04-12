Muc-Off now offering “bike insurance without the bulls**t” with NextGen

After starting out with a pink spray before branching out into lubes, pressure washers, pulley wheels and more, bicycle care and performance brand Muc-Off has now ventured into bike insurance, claiming that it is able to provide “bike cover like no other”. The Poole-based brand has partnered with insurance intermediary NextGen to offer this new service.

Key benefits in Muc-off’s offering include “insurance premiums that never increase on renewal for the same risk”, as well as up to £100 free upgrade cover to allow riders to upgrade their bikes to more expensive models. These features come in addition to theft cover, home and away, plus a multi-bike discount of up to 25%.

Those who pay annually can save up to two months of insurance premium, there’s a no-claims discount, and European and worldwide cover are also all included in premiums as standard.

Riders will also get £15,000 of personal accident cover, in the event that they seriously injure themselves while riding. Every policy also comes with third party liability cover up to £1m. In the event of accidental damage to their bike or accessories, Muc-Off says cyclists are also covered.

If repairs are needed, Muc-Off says it'll organise for your bike to be collected and repaired at one of its approved bicycle repairers. Or riders can choose to get an estimate from a repair shop of their choice, subject to them being authorised.

To help get riders back on two wheels as quickly as possible, as part of the cover riders will also receive a temporary hire bike for up to 10 days.

Muc-Off is not the only specialist cycling insurance provider to offer a multi-bike insurance discount. Velosure, for example, gives up to 50% off with its cover.

Other helpful features offered by specialist cycling insurers include a cycle rescue service, and this is offered by many providers such as Cycleguard, Yellow Jersey and Bikmo.

Muc-Off Bike Insurance is available to UK customers, exclusively at muc-Off.com.

As always with insurance, prices vary a lot. You can get an instant quote over here by inputting your bike make and model, bike value, use (commuting or leisure, or both), how much accessories cover you're looking for, as well as your postcode and date of birth.

Would you switch to Muc-Off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments as always.