Mobvoi launches TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch

New model is said to be tougher, faster, and smoother than previously, with improved connectivity
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Wed, Oct 13, 2021 14:10

First Published Oct 13, 2021

0

Mobvoi has launched the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch which it says is faster and more rugged than the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS that we reviewed here on road.cc, with a smoother performance and improved connectivity. A TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with 4G LTE is set to launch later this year too.

Read our review of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS 

When we reviewed Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, we described it as “a well-rounded smartwatch that's built on the Google Wear OS platform… featuring lots of good features out of the box with the option to add apps to extend its cycling-related capabilities”.

2021 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS - 4.jpeg

Mobvoi says that it has moved things further forward with the two new models.

“Packing even more power and speed to get through all manner of tasks, both the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS and the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra… are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi’s dual-processor system, a chipset with faster app loading,” says Mobvoi. 

“Rewarding you with a smoother operating experience and a lower battery consumption, the dual processing system is built from the ground up using Mobvoi’s own technology.”

2021 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS - 1.jpeg

Apps allow you to receive and send messages, get weather alerts and news, check your agenda, control music, and so on. 

“With the 4G LTE function of the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, you can also make and take calls. Coupled with the Dual Display, which is a trademark design of the TicWatch Pro line, users can achieve the look and feel of a traditional watch with all the bells and whistles of a high-end Wear OS device."

Mobvoi says that the battery life has increased to up to 72 hours in Smart Mode or 45 days in Essential Mode, although you’ll only get that if you limit app usage. 

2021 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS - 1 (1).jpeg

“Both the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS and TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra offer a full suite of health monitoring functions,” says Mobvoi.

“These features include all-day heart rate monitoring, irregular heartbeat/atrial fibrillation detection to automatically alert you if your heartbeat is too fast, too slow or irregular, mental fatigue assessments as well as measures your energy levels. All reports are delivered via the built-in TicHealth app and the Mobvoi app on mobile devices.”

You can also get real-time statistics displayed with workout summaries on the watch screen and in the Mobvoi mobile companion app.

Mobvoi says that the watches are made using US Military Standard 810G materials and have an IP68 rating. This means that dust can’t get in and they can be immersed in water.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is available now at Mobvoi.com and Amazon for £289.99.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with 4G will be available from November 2021 for £329.99.

We have requested models for review here on road.cc.

Get more info at www.mobvoi.com/uk

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

