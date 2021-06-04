Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Livall Evo21 3

Livall launches new Evo21 Smart Helmet with indicating lights

The commuter helmet has a wide-angle front light designed for visibility even when you lower your head while riding
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Jun 04, 2021 11:10
0

Helmet technology brand Livall has widened its range of smart cycling helmets with the new Evo21 that has built-in indicators, 270 degree rear lighting, an SOS alert system and 30% more venting areas than before.

2021 Livall Evo21 4

This isn't the first cycling accessory with indicators built in and won't be the last; and, as detailed by our own John Stevenson in this opinion piece from 2017, it's a product category that has tended to divide and hasn't always been successful. Livall, though, is now pretty well established and says it's new helmet tech is a cut above the rest: 

“Built for the commuter and cycling enthusiast, the Evo21 presents an innovative design which incorporates the very best next-generation technology into a stylish smart helmet that leads the way in road visibility as well as offering smart connected entertainment on the go”, says Livall.

> Review: Livall Bling BH60SE Helmet

Indicative lighting at the front and the back of the helmet is said to alert surrounding traffic of the cyclist’s intentions.

2021 Livall Evo21 2

Livall explains: “The Evo21’s turn signals operate the same way a car or motorcycle does, with super bright LEDs that signal your turn to drivers at the press of a button.

“A remote on your handlebar communicates wirelessly with the Evo’s smart LEDs.”

Livall’s patented SOS feature is also included. “The three-axis G-sensor integrated into the helmet will sense an increased acceleration or deceleration followed by a lack of movement and trigger an emergency SOS alert which will be sent to your emergency contacts via SMS (set up in the app) automatically,” says Livall.

The Evo21 has an integrated 270 degree rear light and a wide-angle front light, with a 45 degree reach, to increase visibility if you lower your head while riding to, for example, look at your navigation device.

2021 Livall Evo21 6

The LED lights feature auto-brightness adjustment for increased battery life —a total of 10 hours is promised.

IPX5 waterproof, Livall says, “the Evo21 can not only deal with moderate rain with ease, but can also survive heavy rain”.

The Evo21 also comes with a sunglasses holder, an SOS handlebar remote and a smart on/off design.

Even with all these features built in, the helmet still comes in at a reasonable weight of 350g (claimed).

2021 Livall Evo21 1

Available now for £99.99 on IndieGoGo over here in five colours: Mint, Purple, Black, White and Yellow.

All the usual IndieGoGo rules and regulations apply which can be found here.

2021 Livall Evo21
smart helmet
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments