2021 LeMond Prolog ebike 9

LeMond's new Prolog eBike has a March expected landing date for the UK

The new elegant eBike from LeMond with integrated, clean lines throughout is not far away from UK customers
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Jan 15, 2021 13:05
0

Manufactured and assembled at the LeMond factory in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA, the new LeMond Prolog eBike is expected to land in the UK by the end of March, according to LeMond.

2021 LeMond Prolog ebike 5

With its integrations and lightweight build, the LeMond Prolog eBike is said to be the result of “when a three-time Tour de France winner designs a bike for everyday use”.

2021 LeMond Prolog ebike 4

The Prolog eBike blends a feathery design with clean lines, thanks to a hidden internal battery and sleek MAHLE X35+ motor in the rear hub.

2021 LeMond Prolog ebike 6

It also comes with fully-integrated LED lighting in the cockpit and seatstays and this hidden cabling is a feature throughout.

LeMond says this fast and lightweight machine weighs in at just 26lbs (11.79kg), which is impressive for an eBike.

A performance oriented build comes as standard, with its Shimano GRX Hydraulic 1x11 drivetrain tubeless-compatible aluminium wheelset—and lets not overlook the Spurcycle bell.

2021 LeMond Prolog ebike 1

Higher spec models include Shimano’s Di2 electronic shifting drivetrain, as well as the LeMond LC30 carbon fibre wheelset with a snazzy carbon fibre basket and rack to match.

Starting at $4,500 (that’s around £3,300, although UK prices have yet to be set), the Prolog is available in three colourways: Blanc, Noir and Rosa.

2021 LeMond Prolog ebike 3

Will you be getting your hands on one of these as soon as they land on UK soil?

Added to this, there is some more news...

LeMond adds: "We're working on a range of road bikes which we will be able to show people later this year." More on this when we have the information.

www.lemond.com

Anna Marie Hughes

