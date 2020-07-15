Designed with flat bar commuter bikes and mountain bikes in mind, the small but powerful Spurcycle Compact Bell is designed to take up as little bar space as possible without compromising on volume. More ding for your buck.
There's something extremely pleasing about the design of the original Spurcycle bell, and it certainly delivers on volume. The new Compact Spurcycle aims to deliver similar performance in a slightly lower cost package that takes up less space on bars. In a world where we attach so much to our handlebars, that's pretty good thinking.
The Compact Spurcycle has a width of 9mm at the mount, compared to the 20mm wide mount of the original. The mount only fits bars of 22.2mm diameter, so any drop bars are out of the running for this more streamlined design. It's an easy mount, made from composite nylon with a hex key fastening.
The bell dome itself is made from brass alloy, while the clapper is inside this one rather than on the outside, as in the original bell. Where the original is made in the USA, this version is manufactured in Taiwan.
Once you've fiddled around with where stuff is positioned on your bar, it's fairly straightforward to make this accessible as you ride. Operation isn't quite as effective as I'd have liked, with a few fumbles with the trigger, which is on the small side. The trigger certainly isn't as easy to use or effective as the original, and requires just the correct position on the bar to be fully accessible at the right angle for optimum operation.
The volume of the bell, when I managed to get the hammer action right, was reassuringly loud and very similar to the headphone-penetrating original. This is a bell that isn't easily ignored, and the sound just keeps on going too.
Although intended to be a more cost-effective alternative (as well as smaller) to the original, there's not much in it price-wise, depending on where you buy it, with only about £5 difference at most. It's still significantly more expensive than the Lezyne Classic Brass Bell and still more spendy than the loud and design-led Knog Oi Luxe bell.
Overall then, the Compact is still an expensive bell in anyone's book, but it really is impressively loud and unobtrusive to mount on the bike.
Verdict
High quality and loud bell that takes up less space than the original, though it's still expensive
Make and model: Spurcycle Compact Bell
Size tested: Fits 22.2mm diameter bars
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Spurcycle says: "A new bell built to Spurcycle standards using 30% fewer parts and a singletrack focus. Lighter and more compact, it's the perfect bell for your mountain bike or flat-bar commuter."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Spurcycle lists:
Fixed 22.2mm mount
Mount made from composite nylon
Bell dome made from brass alloy
Internal clapper
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Simple but very well made from excellent quality components.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
A little fiddly to ring reliably, but loud and sonorous when rung effectively. Compact size fitted well on busy handlebars.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The simple but high quality build isn't going anywhere in a hurry, and it has a lifetime guarantee.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It might be intended to be a better value alternative to the original Spurcycle bell but there's not much in it. It's high quality but there's no denying it's pricey.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. Loud and penetrating ring.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Compact size on bars. Loud and mellifluous tone.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slightly fiddly trigger to ring the bell.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Significantly more expensive than the Lezyne Classic Brass Bell and still more spendy than the loud and design-led Knog Oi Luxe bell. A shade cheaper than the original Spurcycle at rrp.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – particularly one with a busy commute with lots of pedestrians.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very effective (and loud) compact bell, ideal for crowded flat bars. Durable and stylish too, but trigger is a bit fiddly and it's not cheap.
Age: 43 Height: 1.65m Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
