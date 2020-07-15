Back to REVIEWS
review
Accessories - misc

Spurcycle Compact Bell

7
by Lara Dunn
Wed, Jul 15, 2020 15:45
0
£44.99

VERDICT:

7
10
High quality and loud bell that takes up less space than the original, though it's still expensive
Good looking
High quality
Doesn't take up much space
Loud
Pricey
Only fits 22.2mm bars
Not quite as loud as the original Spurcycle
Weight: 
29g
Contact: 
www.spurcycle.com

Designed with flat bar commuter bikes and mountain bikes in mind, the small but powerful Spurcycle Compact Bell is designed to take up as little bar space as possible without compromising on volume. More ding for your buck.

There's something extremely pleasing about the design of the original Spurcycle bell, and it certainly delivers on volume. The new Compact Spurcycle aims to deliver similar performance in a slightly lower cost package that takes up less space on bars. In a world where we attach so much to our handlebars, that's pretty good thinking.

The Compact Spurcycle has a width of 9mm at the mount, compared to the 20mm wide mount of the original. The mount only fits bars of 22.2mm diameter, so any drop bars are out of the running for this more streamlined design. It's an easy mount, made from composite nylon with a hex key fastening.

2020 Spurcycle Compact Bell 3.jpg

The bell dome itself is made from brass alloy, while the clapper is inside this one rather than on the outside, as in the original bell. Where the original is made in the USA, this version is manufactured in Taiwan.

Once you've fiddled around with where stuff is positioned on your bar, it's fairly straightforward to make this accessible as you ride. Operation isn't quite as effective as I'd have liked, with a few fumbles with the trigger, which is on the small side. The trigger certainly isn't as easy to use or effective as the original, and requires just the correct position on the bar to be fully accessible at the right angle for optimum operation.

2020 Spurcycle Compact Bell 2.jpg

The volume of the bell, when I managed to get the hammer action right, was reassuringly loud and very similar to the headphone-penetrating original. This is a bell that isn't easily ignored, and the sound just keeps on going too.

Although intended to be a more cost-effective alternative (as well as smaller) to the original, there's not much in it price-wise, depending on where you buy it, with only about £5 difference at most. It's still significantly more expensive than the Lezyne Classic Brass Bell and still more spendy than the loud and design-led Knog Oi Luxe bell.

Overall then, the Compact is still an expensive bell in anyone's book, but it really is impressively loud and unobtrusive to mount on the bike.

Verdict

High quality and loud bell that takes up less space than the original, though it's still expensive

road.cc test report

Make and model: Spurcycle Compact Bell

Size tested: Fits 22.2mm diameter bars

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Spurcycle says: "A new bell built to Spurcycle standards using 30% fewer parts and a singletrack focus. Lighter and more compact, it's the perfect bell for your mountain bike or flat-bar commuter."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Spurcycle lists:

Fixed 22.2mm mount

Mount made from composite nylon

Bell dome made from brass alloy

Internal clapper

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

Simple but very well made from excellent quality components.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

A little fiddly to ring reliably, but loud and sonorous when rung effectively. Compact size fitted well on busy handlebars.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

The simple but high quality build isn't going anywhere in a hurry, and it has a lifetime guarantee.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Light and compact.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

It might be intended to be a better value alternative to the original Spurcycle bell but there's not much in it. It's high quality but there's no denying it's pricey.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. Loud and penetrating ring.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Compact size on bars. Loud and mellifluous tone.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Slightly fiddly trigger to ring the bell.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Significantly more expensive than the Lezyne Classic Brass Bell and still more spendy than the loud and design-led Knog Oi Luxe bell. A shade cheaper than the original Spurcycle at rrp.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – particularly one with a busy commute with lots of pedestrians.

Use this box to explain your overall score

Very effective (and loud) compact bell, ideal for crowded flat bars. Durable and stylish too, but trigger is a bit fiddly and it's not cheap.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 43  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

