Kask Protone Icon helmet

An evolution of the Protone helmet, the Kask Protone Icon is reckoned to have improved on its predecessor 'in every way possible'. Having not tested a Protone it's difficult for me to comment on this statement, but what I can say is that the Icon is the airiest and most comfortable helmet I've ever used, in 35 years of cycling. At 223g it's also possibly the lightest – I barely noticed it.

In common with its Protone predecessor, the shell uses seamless technology to join the upper and lower parts for a sleek aesthetic. The shell also extends around the base, protecting the EPS liner from accidental damage, and it comes in a choice of no fewer than 10 colours, including matt and gloss effects.

Structurally, the Protone Icon employs what Kask calls an 'innovative inner strengthening frame', which theoretically affords greater mechanical strength. In a crash, says Kask, the helmet shouldn't break into pieces.

Kask has used its own in-house Kask WG11 test, 'an objective, scientific approach to measuring the helmet's performance against rotational impacts'. You can read more about it following the link in the test report, below. Like Mips, the helmet is designed to slow down movement caused by rotational forces involved in many crashes.

In use

The excellent comfort afforded here is partly down to the amount of cooling airflow that gets sucked through the vents. There are 21 in total – less of a selling point than it once was, but crucially these are incredibly efficient, regardless of effort or ride duration. When temperatures have crept into the low to mid-20s, I've remained perfectly comfortable.

The Coolmax pads have done their thing, too, guzzling rider-generated dampness (or rain) with ruthless efficiency, and also keeping nasty niffs firmly at bay.

It's actually been unseasonably chill on many early morning rides during the testing period – as low as 3°C in some instances – and I've needed to wear a cap underneath. Even then, at 25mph I was coming close to feeling too airy – bordering on 'ice cream' headache territory.

The helmet's relatively slender profile hasn't presented any compatibility hassles when worn with a cap – my default is Lusso's Pain Cave, substituting it for models with a durable water repellent coating on damp or rainy outings.

I've had no issues with glasses misting, either, and there's parking space for them too.

Wind noise is negligible, on those occasions when I wanted to engage in conversation, and I was perfectly attuned to approaching vehicles and, indeed, rogue creatures of field and forest too.

One thing I have had an issue with is the rear Octofit+ dial. It's designed to achieve a precise fit and is intuitive to use and easy to tweak singlehandedly on the fly, but on the first model we had in for testing it actually broke. The replacement has been fine and hasn't failed, but it certainly feels less rugged than some and detracts slightly from the overall experience, despite Kask saying it's larger than the previous design, and coated in special rubber to increase finger grip.

It's engineered with vertical adjustment so the helmet can sit comfortably with ponytails and longer hair, and the cradle also features an ergonomic neck support to fit securely against the nape.

The Protone Icon is available in three sizes: S (50-56cm), M (52-58cm), and L (59-62cm). Medium was perfect for me, and the faux leather chin strap is incredibly comfortable, too.

The Coolmax pads are washable and have emerged from the machine smelling fresh and without shrinkage. I've given the shell a quick furniture polish buffing now and then, too.

Value

While £245 is a serious investment, there are a few others rivalling and indeed exceeding this. Mavic's Comete Ultimate MIPS is also £245, and is made using EPS-4D technology that's said to be more effective at absorbing impacts than a standard EPS construction.

Specialized's S-Works Evade with Angi technology (which will engage with your smartphone and make an emergency call if it senses a crash) retails at £250 and is reckoned to have excellent ventilation and aerodynamic properties, too.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best lightweight high-performance helmets

In his review last month, George thought the Lazer Vento KinetiCore was very good, but it's £259.99, and at 290g also a bit heavier.

Met's Manta MIPS is cheaper than the Kask at £220 and it impressed Leon when he tested it last year, though it's not quite as light, at 248g on our scales.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I've been very impressed by the Kask Protone Icon; it's easily the most comfortable helmet I've ever used. It's not cheap by any stretch, but it is extremely good.

Verdict

Superb road helmet – light, airy and comfortable

