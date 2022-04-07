Kask updates Protone Icon aero helmet promising reduced drag and improved ventilation

Italy’s Kask has redesigned its Protone Icon aero helmet by overhauling the internal frame structure, with improved ventilation and aerodynamics being the claimed key benefits.

To create its refined modern look, Kask has used seamless technology, joining the lower and upper parts of the shell of the Protone Icon.

Comfort and stability are also said to have been enhanced, thanks to a new and improved Octofit+ adjustment structure.

The new retention system and stabilising rubber inserts are designed to make the helmet more ergonomic, while a new stabiliser - that supports a wider area across the nape of the neck - is claimed to deliver enhanced balance.

The rubber-coated rotation dial has also been enlarged, with Kask saying it’s much easier to use thanks to the increased finger grip.

The new Octofit+ system also allows all cyclists with longer hair to easily tuck in their ponytail.

For protection points, Kask has developed the Protone Icon with its 'WG11 protocol', instead of using technology from brands such as Mips.

The WG11 protocol is described as “an objective, scientific approach to measuring the helmet’s performance against rotational impacts”. You can find out more about this safety system on Kask’s site.

The size medium comes in at a claimed weight of 230g, which is a fair bit lighter than Lazer’s recently released Vento aero lid which uniquely uses ‘controlled crumpled zones’ for protection instead. Lazer’s Vento weighs a claimed 290g in the same size.

The Kask Protone Icon is available in three sizes (small, medium and large), covering a wide range of head circumferences from 50 to 62cms, and comes in ten different gloss or matt finish colours to really enable you to match to your style.

The lid is priced at £245.

www.kask.com