Kask updates Protone Icon aero helmet promising reduced drag and improved ventilation

Technical features including the internal frame structure and the adjustment system have been overhauled, and the aesthetics received an update too
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Apr 07, 2022 12:03
0

Italy’s Kask has redesigned its Protone Icon aero helmet by overhauling the internal frame structure, with improved ventilation and aerodynamics being the claimed key benefits.

2022 Kask Protone Icon 5

> The 10 best lightweight high-performance cycling helmets for 2022

To create its refined modern look, Kask has used seamless technology, joining the lower and upper parts of the shell of the Protone Icon.

Comfort and stability are also said to have been enhanced, thanks to a new and improved Octofit+ adjustment structure. 

The new retention system and stabilising rubber inserts are designed to make the helmet more ergonomic, while a new stabiliser - that supports a wider area across the nape of the neck - is claimed to deliver enhanced balance.

2022 Kask Protone Icon 3

The rubber-coated rotation dial has also been enlarged, with Kask saying it’s much easier to use thanks to the increased finger grip. 

The new Octofit+ system also allows all cyclists with longer hair to easily tuck in their ponytail. 

For protection points, Kask has developed the Protone Icon with its 'WG11 protocol', instead of using technology from brands such as Mips

2022 Kask Protone Icon 4

The WG11 protocol is described as “an objective, scientific approach to measuring the helmet’s performance against rotational impacts”. You can find out more about this safety system on Kask’s site

> MIPS killer? Lazer launches ‘world’s first fully integrated rotational-impact technology’ for bike helmets

The size medium comes in at a claimed weight of 230g, which is a fair bit lighter than Lazer’s recently released Vento aero lid which uniquely uses ‘controlled crumpled zones’ for protection instead. Lazer’s Vento weighs a claimed 290g in the same size. 

2022 Kask Protone Icon 6

The Kask Protone Icon is available in three sizes (small, medium and large), covering a wide range of head circumferences from 50 to 62cms, and comes in ten different gloss or matt finish colours to really enable you to match to your style. 

The lid is priced at £245.
www.kask.com

2022 Kask Protone Icon
Kask
wg11
aero helmet
aero road helmet
kask helmet
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

