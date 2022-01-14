Join the Ineos Grenadiers on a virtual training camp with Zwift

Zwift is launching its inaugural virtual training camp with Ineos Grenadiers this January, giving riders the chance to join Tour de France winners, Olympic and World Champions in this 12-event series.

The camp, which begins on 24 January and is exclusively on Zwift’s virtual cycling platform, consists of workouts that have been inspired by the star riders of the team, and their individual strengths as riders, giving Zwifters the chance to train like two past winners of the Tour de France, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

“Over the course of the six-week series, you will discover workouts designed to improve your climbing, time trialling, sprinting and more,” says Zwift.

To explain what training you’ll be doing each session, there will be a supplementary video series, featuring riders and team coaches explaining each of the workouts.

Workouts can be completed by joining the scheduled group workouts on the event calendar, or on-demand, by selecting them from the Zwift workout library.

There will also be opportunities to join the pros, including the likes of Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, Tao Geoghegan Hart in their workouts. You can find the full list of pro-led workouts here.

Ineos Grenadiers has partnered with Bioracer for the 2022 season, and those joining the group workout events will have a chance to kit out their avatar in full Ineos Grenadiers training kit.

By completing any of the group workouts in week one or two, you’ll unlock the Ineos Grenadiers 2022 Socks (click here to buy far superior real-life socks). Complete any of the group workouts in week three or four and that’ll get you the Ineos Grenadiers 2022 Training Kit. Finishing the ones in week five or six to unlock the Ineos Grenadiers 2022 Cap.

www.zwift.com