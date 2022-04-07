Giant collabs with Stages for the new Dash M200 and L200 cycle computers

Giant has launched two new performance GPS cycling computers, made in collaboration with Stages Cycling. The Dash L200 features a 2.7-inch full colour screen, while the Dash M200 includes all of the same features as the L200 but with a more compact 2.2-inch display.

The 200 series Dash GPS cycling computer is Stages’ third generation head unit, but the first one made with Giant. Designed to be a premium head unit, it's being used by pros in the Giant-sponsored Team Bike Exchange-Jayco squad.

“Automatic profiles make Dash the easiest computer to use with every bike, and the Stages Cycling app makes it the most customisable computer on the market with up to 12 data fields on each screen,” Giant claims.

With WiFi compatibility and connection to the new Stages Cycling app, Giant says it is easy to add workouts, courses or maps to Dash, and sync rides to third party apps including TrainingPeaks and Strava.

Both Dash 200 models also feature pre-installed cycling specific maps with colour-coded roads, bike lanes, paths and trails. They are also compatible with turn-by-turn navigation using FIT, GXP and TCX files, and have a decent 16GB of storage.

“When riding a course you’ll get a scrollable cue sheet, know where to go on routes that overlap, get a colour-coded gradient profile and obtain your current position for the day’s climbs,” says Giant.

To control the units you’ve got five buttons rather than a touchscreen.

A built-in ambient light sensor is designed to automatically brighten or dim to optimise the runtime while also ensuring the screen remains clear to read.

Battery life is a claimed 10 hours while displaying maps with one sensor connected and with 100% backlight. With reduced power mode enabled, Giant says that can be extended to 18 hours.

Built for all conditions, the Dash 200 units are water and dust resistant with an IP57 rating. They also feature a built-in thermometer and barometer to display real-time temperature in changing conditions.

E-bike compatibility is catered for too. The Dash 200 models are designed to connect seamlessly with Giant and Liv e-bikes via Ant+ so the display can show the motor mode, power assist output and battery life.

Both models come with a quarter turn mount and can be displayed in landscape or portrait mode.

The 2.2-inch Dash M200 costs £239.99, while the larger 2.7-inch Dash L200 is priced at £289.99. Both seem to be in line with the competition.

Bryton’s S500 offering has a slightly larger 2.4-inch screen than the M200 and is a little more expensive at £259.99.

The Garmin Edge 530 has an even larger 2.6-inch display for the same price as Bryton’s S500, while the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt has the same size screen as the M200 but is a touch more expensive at £249.99.

How does it perform for training and/or exploring purposes? We are expecting the Dash L200 to arrive any day now for review, so will be sharing our thoughts soon...

giant-bicycles.com