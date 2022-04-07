Support road.cc

Giant collabs with Stages for the new Dash M200 and L200 cycle computers

New 2.2-inch and 2.7-inch full-colour screen options have a standard battery life of 10 hours and a max of 18 in reduced power mode
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Thu, Apr 07, 2022 17:10

First Published Apr 7, 2022

0

Giant has launched two new performance GPS cycling computers, made in collaboration with Stages Cycling. The Dash L200 features a 2.7-inch full colour screen, while the Dash M200 includes all of the same features as the L200 but with a more compact 2.2-inch display. 

2022 Giant Dash L200 and M200

The 200 series Dash GPS cycling computer is Stages’ third generation head unit, but the first one made with Giant. Designed to be a premium head unit, it's being used by pros in the Giant-sponsored Team Bike Exchange-Jayco squad.  

2022 Giant Dash BikeExchange Jayco

“Automatic profiles make Dash the easiest computer to use with every bike, and the Stages Cycling app makes it the most customisable computer on the market with up to 12 data fields on each screen,” Giant claims. 

With WiFi compatibility and connection to the new Stages Cycling app, Giant says it is easy to add workouts, courses or maps to Dash, and sync rides to third party apps including TrainingPeaks and Strava. 

2022 Giant Dash Map features

Both Dash 200 models also feature pre-installed cycling specific maps with colour-coded roads, bike lanes, paths and trails. They are also compatible with turn-by-turn navigation using FIT, GXP and TCX files, and have a decent 16GB of storage. 

“When riding a course you’ll get a scrollable cue sheet, know where to go on routes that overlap, get a colour-coded gradient profile and obtain your current position for the day’s climbs,” says Giant. 

To control the units you’ve got five buttons rather than a touchscreen. 

2022 Giant Dash mount

A built-in ambient light sensor is designed to automatically brighten or dim to optimise the runtime while also ensuring the screen remains clear to read. 

Battery life is a claimed 10 hours while displaying maps with one sensor connected and with 100% backlight. With reduced power mode enabled, Giant says that can be extended to 18 hours. 

2022 Giant Dash Training features

Built for all conditions, the Dash 200 units are water and dust resistant with an IP57 rating. They also feature a built-in thermometer and barometer to display real-time temperature in changing conditions.

E-bike compatibility is catered for too. The Dash 200 models are designed to connect seamlessly with Giant and Liv e-bikes via Ant+ so the display can show the motor mode, power assist output and battery life. 

2022 Giant Dash E bike compatible

Both models come with a quarter turn mount and can be displayed in landscape or portrait mode.

2022 Giant Dash All conditions

The 2.2-inch Dash M200 costs £239.99, while the larger 2.7-inch Dash L200 is priced at £289.99. Both seem to be in line with the competition. 

Bryton’s S500 offering has a slightly larger 2.4-inch screen than the M200 and is a little more expensive at £259.99. 

The Garmin Edge 530 has an even larger 2.6-inch display for the same price as Bryton’s S500, while the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt has the same size screen as the M200 but is a touch more expensive at £249.99. 

How does it perform for training and/or exploring purposes? We are expecting the Dash L200 to arrive any day now for review, so will be sharing our thoughts soon...

giant-bicycles.com 

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

