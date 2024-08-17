Is this Kickstarter a game-changer for teaching kids to cycle? Cargo bike or gig speakers... or both?, A new era of bike lights... (maybe), BMC's new bikes, Peak bikepacking, Canyon colourways + more

There was plenty of tech news to bring you this week, not least a new gravel bike from Trek and Genesis updating its ever-popular Croix de Fer and Tour de Fer models, while Canyon unveiled a new helmet with a HighBar closure than can save you an impressive 20w... but only if you're riding at 60-70km/h. Elsewhere, Shimano played down the risk that hackers could jam pro riders' electronic shifters with a £175 device.

Beyond those big headlines we've got plenty to bring you again for the latest edition of Tech of the Week, not least because we've had a trawl through the weird and wonderful crowdfunding world of cycling-related Kickstarter projects. Let's get stuck in..

A game-changer for teaching your kids to ride a bike?

Having exceeded its $1,000 funding target 20 times over, these EZ Training Wheels designed by a mechanical engineer with a masters in robotics from Columbia University are certainly getting plenty of attention.

Promising the "easiest way to learn how to ride a bike", the EZ Training Wheels have a spring mechanism that, rather than being fixed like traditional stabilisers, can be adjusted to increase or reduce stability depending on a child's confidence.

The finished product is expected to begin shipping next month, 370 Kickstarter backers supporting the project, the campaign's page stating that the EZs would retail at $59 (£46).

The designer says: "Unlike fixed training wheels, EZ Training Wheels utilise a smart spring mechanism that adapts to your child's skill level seamlessly. When your little one is just starting their bike-riding journey, you can set them to its maximum level of support. That means unparalleled stability, so your child can focus on mastering the basics without the fear of tipping over or losing balance.

"Our adjustable support system means they can gradually gain independence, from stability to smooth sailing on their own."

What do you think? Check out the Kickstarter campaign for all the details...

The new era of bike lights... (maybe)

You might have already seen more than enough Kickstarter projects claiming to have the formula to change the game for cycling lights forever, but another contender has now appeared on the scene, Nole's crowdfunding campaign expected to start soon.

So what do they offer? Well, the ability to customise your light's patterns via a mobile app with functionality appearing to include brake signals and that old Kickstarter favourite: indicators.

Apart from that there's not much else to add on this one, although 31 people are already following the page to get more information when it arrives.

BMC launches all-new URS range

BMC launched their URS range in 2019, short for 'Unrestricted', with the goal of "disrupting the gravel discipline". The Swiss company has now updated the lineup, introducing four new bikes - the URS, URS 01, URS 01 LT, and URS LT AMP e-bike.

The URS is the most affordable bike in the range with prices starting at $3,799 (around £2,900). It's described as "the purest way to experience unrestricted gravel riding through its perfect blend of progressive geometry, low weight, easy maintenance and a host of other features that enhance the ride". The URS features integrated downtube storage, space for up to 47mm tyres and multiple mounting points.

The URS 01 shares the same fully rigid frame as the URS but adds suspension in the seatstays and stem. The URS 01 LT takes this a step further by incorporating a suspension fork with 20mm of travel. Prices for the URS 01 start at $5,999 (around £4,600) and go up to $11,999 (around £9,300), while the URS 01 LT starts at $6,499 (around £5,000).

The URS AMP LT is the brand's gravel e-bike, combining the URS LT with a TQ HPR50 drive unit that offers up to 300 watts of assistance. It's priced at $9,999 (around £7,700)

All four bikes are available in fives sizes: XS, SM, M, L, XL, and can be purchased from selected retailers now. For more information, go to BMC's website.

Is it an e-bike, a stage, or a sound system... or all three?

VeloConcerts, an Austrian company, has released the VeloStage which transforms an e-cargo bike into a full stage. The idea behind the VeloStage is to create a sustainable, mobile and environmentally friendly way of hosting concerts, that just so happen to be attached to an electric cargo bike.

So, how does it work? The VeloStage is built around the electric Bullitt X by Larry vs Harry and replaces the cargo box with a stage that folds out. It also features a JBL soundsystem that operates independently from an external power source.

The UK arm of VeloStage is being headed up by Pedal Me co-founder, Chris Dixon, who says, "The VeloStage presents anyone that uses it with the opportunity to create real eye-catching, attention grabbing events literally anywhere with jaw-dropping sound quality on top thanks to JBL. It is quick, efficient, operates mains-free and it's all with zero emissions."

If you are interested in hiring one, prices start from £650 per day and more information can be found on the VeloConcerts website.

Be seen and vaporise anything that gets in your way...

In a recent Instagram reel, ECM Emporium shows two of their high-powered flashlights setting fire to a piece of cardboard all while mounted on the handlebars of a bike. This isn't your average bike light setup though!

Whilst the company does sell a variety of bike lights, these particular models appear to be their 200,000 lumen and 120,000 lumen flashlights, which are designed primarily for extreme scenarios such as cave explorations rather than your daily commute.

The 200,000 lumen light has a claimed beam distance of up to 1,600 metres and a service life of over 50,000 hours. Meanwhile, the 120,000 lumen model can reach around 2,100 metres with a claimed run time of up to 360 hours.

Before you consider turning your bike into a mobile sun, it's worth noting that while there isn't a specific maximum power limit for bike lights in the UK, Cycling UK says, “If your lights cause undue dazzle or discomfort to other road users, then you're breaking the law and the police are within their rights to ﬁne you".

From lights that dazzle to frames that dazzle...

Apparently we'll be seeing a few pro riders rocking these on the road soon, Canyon's MACH874 paintjob featuring a prism colourway with the paint job reflecting each athlete's national colours. Named after the speed that light travels around the world, 1,079,252,848 km/h or also known as Mach 874,030, we get the feeling Canyon is keen to emphasise that riding one of these will make you fast.

It works for Mathieu van der Poel, so it'll probably work for you or me, that's if any of us have the funds down the back of the sofa to get our hands on it, after all these Aeroad CFR MACH874's are priced at £11,149, almost two grand more than the Aeroad CFR without the eye-catching paintjob. Same wheels, groupset, power meter and tyres, just some (admittedly very nice looking) extra pricey paint.

Check it out on Canyon's website...

Peak bikepacking

It's an age-old dilemma for bikepackers/tourers — what do you wear on your feet when you're not cycling? After all, you probably don't want to be going to the showers (if you're lucky), the pub or that midnight toilet trip in your cycling shoes, even more so if they're for road riding and leave you hobbling around on your cleats.

Flip flops or sandals or sliders are the obvious choice but are often quite bulky and can take up crucial bag space or inevitably end up strapped on the outside. It's for all the reasons above perhaps then that PEdALED has released a pair of foldable shoes. What could be more bikepacking than that?

Priced at £115 they don't come cheap, but they're designed with bikepackers' needs in mind, and offer an ultra-light, foldable shoe that slips easily into a bag and features drawstring closures, Vibram® soles, and ripstop fabrics.

Check them out...

A Kickstarter storage solution?

Right, back to the crowdfunders for these last two, starting with a foldable cargo bike box for your bike that is compatible with "all common panniers and racks" and turns your ride into a cargo bike with 30L storage capable of carrying a 20kg load. It also promises to fold back down in "under one second" once you're done.

It's another one that's yet to launch, and lacking more info, but what is available is up on the Kickstarter page now.

'Death Bike': Probably not coming to a cinema near you

Lastly, it's not tech exactly, but we couldn't let a crowdfunder special pass without telling the world about Death Bike, a cycling-related Indiegogo horror film. In the maker's own words: "High School super-jock Harvey just wants to drive his Jeep fast, talk trash with his friends, and get his freak on — but an unwarranted act of violence towards a cyclist who dared to share his road may not end well for Beaver High's proudest Buckin' Beaver.​ DEATH BIKE doesn't just ask, "What kind of people would run an innocent cyclist off the road?" but answers: "What should be done with them?"

In case you've missed it, here's this week's top tech news and features: