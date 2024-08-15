Genesis gives Croix de Fer "biggest update since it was introduced in 2008", with "racier" design and wider tyre clearance

Genesis has unveiled its updated gravel and adventure bike range, the Croix de Fer and Tour de Fer getting "significant updates" including increased tyre clearance and new componentry options.

The British adventure brand hailed the changes as "our biggest release of new product since before the Covid pandemic" and stated its ever-popular steel-framed Croix de Fer has its "biggest update since it was introduced in 2008", the stand-out news that tyre clearance has been boosted to allow up to a 700x47c tyre (45mm if using mudguards). It should benefit from new tube shapes and a custom top tube drawing taken from Genesis's Volare road bike, "evolutionary" changes the brand hopes will be "improving what was already fantastic ride comfort" while offering a "racier" look than previous iterations.

First released in 2008 and used by Vin Cox during his then-world record circumnavigation of the globe in 2010 (and later the ride of choice of Hollywood star Harrison Ford), the Croix de Fer has built a reputation as a popular and versatile cyclo-cross/commuting favourite, the updated range comprising seven complete bikes (starting at £1,199.99 for the 10 Flat Bar, through to £2,799.99 for the Croix de Fer 50) and three frameset options. Flat bar options are available for both the 10 and 20 models, the other pricier models only available with drop handlebars.

The flagship Croix de Fer 50 comes with a newly designed carbon fork and the aforementioned tyre clearance, plus dynamo routing, a Shimano GRX 2x12 drivetrain, and tubeless compatible rims.

No word yet on how much the updated Genesis models will weigh or what colour options will be available but we will add that info here once we've got it. The 30, 40 and 50 are all dropper post compatible and the entire Croix de Fer range has internal cable routing. At the cheaper price points, Shimano Cues or Shimano GRX 10sp is the drivetrain of choice.

Genesis's Tour de Fer, a bike aiming "to offer a touring ready specification straight out from the box" has also been updated with the spec "tweaked based on customer feedback and updated to suit new componentry options".

All four models now run 2x drivetrains, moving away from triple chainsets completely to save on weight and keep up with current groupset offerings from manufacturers. The 30 and 40 Tour de Fer come with Dynamo lighting from Busch and Muller, the 10 and 20 featuring the same routing should riders want to add it in the future.

Fans of external cable routing will be pleased to see it remain for easy maintenance, although it now uses a full cable outer for better protection from the elements and muck. Prices range from £1,299.99 for the Tour de Fer 10, equipped with Shimano Cues 2x9, through to £2,199.99 for the Tour de Fer 40.

Genesis has also updated its Vagabond, a bike "ideal for those looking to blur the lines between gravel and MTB" ("gravel plus" if you prefer that term), something you can read more about over with our friends at off-road.cc.

"This launch marks our biggest release of new product since before the Covid pandemic, so it's safe to say that we're pretty excited about it," Genesis Product Manager Sam Lawson explained. "The iconic model within our range, Croix de Fer, gets a host of evolutionary updates with new tube shapes and bigger tyre clearance at all spec levels.

"Our Tour de Fer remains the go-to choice for touring. You'll find dynamo lighting, spare spokes, fast rolling tyres and front and rear racks to ensure that your Tour de Fer is ready to go from the box."

Check out the full range, spec and prices on Genesis's website...