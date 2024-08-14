Canyon officially unveils new CFR helmets with HighBar chin strap system that can save you up to 20 watts... at 60-70km/h

Canyon has expanded into head protection with the launch of two new high-end race helmets, the Disruptr CFR and Stingr CFR. Designed for elite road, cross-country, marathon and gravel racing, these helmets incorporate the innovative HighBar chin strap closure system that we first spotted in February, and got up close and personal with back in April.

The CFR (Canyon Factory Racing) line represents the pinnacle of Canyon’s research and development, and as such, the new helmets come with a host of performance claims in the form of watts saved and seconds shaved. Canyon attributes many of those to the HighBar system, which comes with the promise of aerodynamic gains thanks to the 'mono-strap' that does away with the additional bits of strap often left flapping on a traditional Y-strapped lid.

The brand says its wind tunnel tests have demonstrated that helmets with the HighBar system can save up to 7 watts at 50kph and 10-20 watts at speeds of 60-70kph. This means that over a 100km distance, you'd be 30 seconds faster according to Canyon. As most of us will rarely hit those speeds, you'd probably also need to be either a professional cyclist or a fictitious London commuter to benefit. Unfortunately, Canyon hasn't supplied any data to show watt savings at more sedate speeds, but we'll update if we do get any more info.

Aero gains are not the only ones attributed to the new helmet – the HighBar system is also said to aid temperature regulation, keeping riders up to 4.8 degrees cooler than traditional designs, and the side arms "can also reduce sound levels at the ears significantly (6-7.5dB) compared to conventional helmet straps".

As we touched on in our initial story about the HighBar system, you do need to keep the arms of your sunglasses inside the chin strap with the HighBar, which may offend some traditionalists.

Models and availability

The Disruptr CFR is designed for high-intensity efforts, and has more ventilation. There are three colourways available: white, black and grey. The helmet also features an integrated magnetic port for a Canyon rear light at the back, though that will cost you £28.95 extra. The light comes with five modes and up to 30 hours of runtime, and it is also available in white, black or grey colourways.

The Stingr CFR loses some of those vents for a more closed, aero helmet design, engineered to slice through the air without sacrificing cooling. It's available in white and black.

Both helmets are priced at £289.95, feature the Mips Air Node crash protection system and weigh in at a claimed 275g each in a size medium.

The helmets are available to buy on Canyon's website now.