A mixed bag! Five cool things coming soon from CES, Wahoo, Proviz, Orro and Pearson

We have a bit of everything cycling tech-related this week, from a gravel e-bike to one of the best indoor cycling apps. We also have some Welsh dragon wheels from CES Sport, thermal bib shorts from Pearson and a Proviz backpack to help kickstart your commuting by bike New Year's Resolution.

Pearson Stiffen the Sinews Thermal Bib Shorts

£90

For early-season racing or just simply paired with leg warmers, thermal bib shorts are often a good solution providing some extra protection from the elements.

These Pearson Stiffen the Sinews Thermal Bib Shorts weigh 226g on the road.cc scales of truth which is heavier than Pearson's standard bib-shorts, but this heavier material is said to keep the wind out that can penetrate regular lycra.

They also feature a longer cut on the legs and a high-cut waist to cover the abdomen and kidney area.

They are available in five sizes from small to xx-large and are currently 34% off direct from Pearson for £59.

www.pearson1860.com

CES Sport Draig 50 wheelset

£865

The CES Draig 50 wheelset, meaning dragon for any of you English lot, is a Welsh hand-built carbon wheelset.

They are 50mm deep with an internal rim width of 20mm and are tubeless compatible provided with free, already fitted rim tape.

The wheels have the option of a Shimano, Campagnolo or SRAM XDR freehub.

Weighing 1820g here at road.cc, they aren't the lightest but have brass spoke nipples which offer corrosion resistance and durability. They also feature 24 spikes front and rear... sorry spokes!

Jamie Williams is currently putting this welsh dragon wheelset to the test so check back in a couple of weeks to see how he found them!

www.ces-sport.co.uk

Orro Terra E GRX600 E-Bike

£3899.99

E-bikes are becoming harder to distinguish from their non-electric siblings thanks to cleverly integrated batteries and hub motors.

This Orro Terra E GRX600 e-bike is a carbon fibre gravel e-bike and the first ORRO electric bike in the Terra family.

It integrates a 250Wh battery and FSA System HM1 Hub Motor which are said to deliver a maximum 42Nm of torque and a range of around 50 miles. It also features an optional 250Wh expansion battery carried in a bottle cage and an integrated on-bike control unit.

You can read all the nitty gritty tech stuff using the link above but it's available in four sizes - small, medium, large and extra-large. Our full review will be dropping very soon...

www.orrobikes.com

Proviz Reflect 360 Cycling Backpack

£69.99

Do you have a New Year's Resolution to commute more by bike? This Proviz Reflect 360 backpack may be the solution for transporting your things whilst improving your visibility.

This backpack is unisex and fully adjustable and it's designed to be an extremely comfortable fitted rucksack that fits closely to your body.

Using 100% CE EN 20471 certified reflective material, the Proviz Reflect 360 backpack's millions of integrated reflective beads help other road users to identify your position on the road at night.

www.provizsports.com

Wahoo X app subscription

£135/year

A Wahoo X subscription means that you can benefit from both SYSTM and Wahoo RGT which are both good alternatives to Zwift, offering what it believes is greater ride experience realism.

It claims that rider movement, drafting, braking and resistance are more realistically replicated with gaming-quality graphics.

Wahoo SYSTM brings plenty of functionality such as recommending training including strength and yoga sessions.

Wahoo SYSTM and Wahoo RGT can be purchased separately but are best value when purchased as part of a Wahoo X annual subscription which is very similar in price to Zwift costing £135 for a year's subscription (£11.25/month).

uk.wahoofitness.com

