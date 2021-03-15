Five cool things coming soon from BMC, Shimano, Brooks, Sealskinz and Rivelo

Let's have a look at some of the neatest bits of kit our team of testers have been heading out on rides with lately...

£65

The Waterproof All Weather Multi-Activity glove is said to be “100% waterproof with unmatched breathability” thanks to its patented Fusion Control technology that bonds the liner and outer shell to a unique hydrophilic membrane. This also promises to eliminate any movement between the layer for a much closer fit to the skin. With this, Sealskinz says the gloves provide riders with high dexterity, as well as a significant improvement in grip and zero risk of slippage. Inside there’s a Merino wool liner for comfort and warmth.

Finished with a PU Suede palm, silicone grippers on the index and middle finger, and a thumb wipe, these gloves have all the features you’d expect alongside the interesting Fusion Control tech. Steve Williams has been pulling on these gloves on rainy outings and will be delivering his verdict shortly…

www.sealskinz.com

£69.99

Shimano’s IC1 are indoor specific SPD and SPD-SL compatible shoes that are designed to keep you cool as your workout ramps up at home or during a spin session at the gym. The breathable sock mesh upper and sole ventilation are responsible for this part, while the single cross strap should keep you locked in. This strap design promises to be easy to open and adjust, as well as able to provide a secure instep.

How cool do these shoes keep your feet? Dave Atkinson has been sweating it out on the virtual roads to find out and his full report will soon be up on the site…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£4500

BMC’s Teammachine SLR Two combines a high quality frame with reliable components for a versatile top performance ride. At the heart of this bike is the Teammachine SLR 01 Premium Carbon frameset that has been honed using BMC’s ACE+ computer technology to determine the optimal carbon layup for balancing efficiency, low weight, comfort and aerodynamics.

The SLR Two features BMC’s Integrated Cockpit System (ICS) for “stealth cable routing” and Aerocore design which consists of two lightweight carbon cages that have been seamlessly integrated into the reshaped downtube and seat tube for an improved aero performance. A rejigged seatpost design has removed excess materials also for aero benefits, as well as for extra compliance.

It has tyre clearance up to 30mm, and is finished off with an Ultegra Di2 groupset, hydraulic disc brakes and DT Swiss P 1800 Spline DB 32 wheels wrapped in 25mm Vittoria Rubino’s. Stuart Kerton has pushing the pace on this BMC machine and his full report will be landing soon…

www.zyrofisher.co.uk

£110

The Scape Handlebar Roll from Brooks is designed for long distance touring as well as bikepacking races. It has a 10 to 12 litre capacity and consists of a 100% waterproof (IP64 certified) removable drybag stored in a holster that is attached to the bike. The drybag has a two sided roll closure and inside there’s two internal compartments.

The holster attaches—to both drop and straight bars—via two aluminium buckled straps. These promise to make mounting quick and reliable, while EVA spacers are included to allow easy passage of cables and a fuller grip. A double daisy chain also runs through the holster to hold bulkier items. Stuart Kerton has been filling up this roll bag for this latest adventures and his full report is coming soon…

www.extrauk.co.uk

£160

Rivelo’s Thorncombe Jacket is a slim fitting softshell. It has a water-resistant outer layer made from 100 percent recycled polyester with a PFC free DWR coating to aid water resistance while be environmentally friendly. It’s versatile too thanks to its removable OCTA Active Insulation lining—you can start with it in place for warmth and comfort, then remove mid-ride as you warm up. Three large back pockets, an additional zipped pocket for valuables, a full length 2-way zip, an angled collar and reflective panels on the back pocket, are all included. There’s also no scratchy labels about, instead the care instructions have been sewn flat. Nick Cox has been using this sustainable softshell on rides and will be letting us know how he has gotten on soon…

www.rivelo.cc

