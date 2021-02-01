Five cool things coming soon from Scott, Santini, Pearl Izumi, 45NRTH and Oxford Products

Did you catch Mathieu van der Poel and Lucinda Brand bossing it at the Cyclo-cross World Championships on the sandy shores of Ostend? Impressive skills... Aside from watching some brilliant racing, our team of testers were out on their bikes, trying out some of the coolest products which have recently arrived in the road.cc office. Here is a roundup...

£155

Santini’s Adapt collection is all about its versatility, as the products in the range are made with Polartec’s fabrics which are said to have highly-efficient thermo-regulating properties. This long sleeve jersey is made from their Power Wool blend, which consists of Merino wool and polyamide fabric. It promises to be ideal as a multi-season bit of kit, as it has space for a baselayer underneath and isn’t bulky so a jacket will fit comfortably over the top.

Reflective tabs have also been included on the back for visibility in the dark. Paul Robson has been wearing this smart black and orange striped jersey in a variety of conditions and his full report will be landing very soon…

~£240

Now, these look beasty. For when winter really hits, these calf-high winter boots are said to be ideal in temperatures from -4 °C, all the way down to -18 °C. These have a sewn-on shoe tongue with water and windproof sealing, and are tightened up with a BOA M3 dial for a secure hold and micro-adjustments. A leather toe cap gives added protection, while 200g Primaloft and an 2mm aerogel insole reduce heat loss.

This updated insulated winter boot is said to be lighter, more comfortable and grippier than the previous iteration. How has tester Mike Stead been getting on with these SPD boots? He will be updating us shortly, with a full review expected to land on the site soon…

From £4,399

At first glance, it’s hard to tell which has electric assistance, the Addict RC or the Addict eRide. Scott claims the level of integration found in the Addict eRide translates “in a more advanced bike in terms of construction for a radical feeling as close as possible to a regular road bike.” With the Syncros Creston iC combo handlebar this allows for complete internal cable routing for mechanical or electronic cables and disc brakes, and claims to be the first E-Road bike without mechanical cables visible.

120km and 2200 metres range of assist is promised, with the three levels of assistance modes shown by a colour code.

Thanks to the Range Booster accessory, you’ll be able to double your battery’s range by slipping a 208Wh battery into the bottle cage. The system is said to automatically adapt to cater for the two power sources, the internal and added external—giving a combined maximum battery capacity of 460Wh.

£27.99

The Ultratorch Cube LED front and rear light set from Oxford Products has five different lighting modes (100%, 50%, flash, pulse, day flash) and a claimed runtime of between 3.5hrs and 8.5hrs. These have a promised 270 degree visibility and a max output of 75 lumens at the front, 25 lumens at the rear.

With a tool-free handlebar fitting, USB chargeable design and low battery indicator, these look to be a convenient option at a reasonable price. Paul Robson has been riding past sunset and will deliver his verdict very soon…

£114.99

The Attack Bib Capri tights are a three quarter bib option made from 80 percent recycled nylon. Pearl Izumi says it has used the material’s natural stretch to reduce seams and increase comfort. With pass-through X-Back bib straps that boast a drop-tail design these should make pee stops a lot more convenient.

Stitched to these tights is Pearl Izumi’s blended thickness Select Escape 1:1 chamois which promises chafe free comfort and to be highly breathable. How does this perform on long rides? I have been riding in these and my full report will be landing shortly…

