2020 Rapha + Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport earphones - in ear 1.jpg

Five cool things coming soon from Van Nicholas, Rapha + Bang & Olufsen, Castelli, Pirelli and Sportful

Another fine selection of bikes, gear and clothing that we're testing at the moment, with full reviews coming soon...
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Nov 30, 2020 16:30
2

Spooky, eery riding over weekend with all that fog! Hills creep up on you, it’s great fun.  Although it would have been hard to see us, we were out and about on the roads (and gravel) putting some neat bits of kit to test. Here’s a few of the top pickings…

Van Nicholas Rowtag

2021 Van Nicholas Rowtag.jpg

The Van Nicholas Rowtag is the brand’s titanium gravel racer machine that is designed to cross over from rough tracks to smooth roads and anything in between,  with a balanced geometry that is said to inspired confidence. Multiple frame mounts are included for maximum versatility for longer adventures, with two on the top tube, seat tube and bottom of the down tube, as well as three on top of the down tube. Integrated cables throughout helps keep the frame uncluttered. Other neat features include an integrated tapered headset, disc brakes, thru-axle’s and the frame is optimised to allow for a dropper post, if that’s your thing. Mat Brett has been testing the Rowtag with a 2x11 Shimano GRX set up, and with 650B wheels wrapped in 48mm robust Panaracer Gravelking SK tyres. His full report is incoming soon…

www.vannicholas.com

Rapha + Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport wireless earphones

2020 Rapha + Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport earphones - inside charging case.jpg

These new limited edition Beoplay E8 Sport earphones, released from a collaboration between Rapha and the Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen, are sweat-proof (IP57-certified) as they intended for indoor training sessions. “World class audio” is promised and the variety of ear tips and fins that are included are said to ensure a secure fit even when sprinting out of the saddle. Seven hours of battery life per charge should cover the length of most rider’s turbo needs. There’s also an extra three charges inside the wireless charging case before you need to plug it in at the socket. At £300, are these a worthwhile addition to your indoor training set up? Mat Brett has been finding out and his test report will be landing shortly.

www.rapha.cc

Castelli Pioggia 3 Shoecover Unisex

2021 Castelli Pioggia 3 Shoecover Unisex - side.jpg

These aero cut Castelli’s Pioggia 3 Shoe covers are optimised for riding in the rain with its waterproof PU-coated stretch fabric and waterproof rear zipper to prevent water from getting inside. A silicone lined cuff with a cross wrap Velcro strap should also seal off any water trickling down the leg and entering this way.

With the fleece lining inside these promise to keep your feet warm in cold weather, and are said to be suitable for riding from -2 to 12 degrees. Mat Brett has been hunting out the rain to test the waterproof claims of these overshoes and his report is due in soon…

www.saddleback.co.uk

Pirelli Cintura Gravel M Classic Tyre

2021 Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M classic

Pirelli’s Cintura Gravel M Classic tyres are tubeless ready and are designed for mixed terrain use. The 527g tyres feature knobs with average height and spacing which is said to guarantee high performance on varied terrain, in all weather conditions as well. It’s SpeedGRIP Compound promises to provide mechanical resistance and chemical grip without compromising rolling efficiency. Rob Wilmott has been testing how these perform on dirt tracks to gnarlier sections, and he will be delivering his verdict shortly…

www.extrauk.co.uk

Sportful WS Essential 2 Glove

2021 Sportful WS Essential 2 Glove - palm.jpg

Sportful’s WS Essential 2 Glove has a Gore Windstopper on the back for a warm defence and this is paired with a fleece-lined palm that has light padding. Sportful says the gloves are suitable for rides in five degrees plus and have been fitted with a Velcro closure.

Useful touches such as a Ultrasuede wipe strip on the thumb and a reflective logo are also included. With a wide range of sizes from XS to XXL, do these gloves provide the dialed-in fit they promise? Rob Wilmott has been putting these to the test and will be delivering his verdict soon.

www.sportful.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

