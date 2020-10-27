Five cool things coming soon from Northwave, Look, Lezyne, Water-to-Go and Abus

Just the Vuelta to go, and then it's back to mostly focussing on our own riding until sometime next year are being well! Here are some of the best bits in our testing pile this week...

Water-to-Go Active bottle

£29.99

We first reviewed a Water-To-Go bottle back in 2015, with the generally favourable test report mentioning that the shape wasn't ideal for cycling... well now they're back, and the new one is sized perfectly to fit in standard bottle cages and features all of the smart water filtration tech the company are renowned for.

Able to hold 750ml of fluid, the Active bottle has a 3-in-1 filter and uses two 'nanotechnologies' to get the filtering job done; this, say Water-To-Go, results in 99.9999% of microbiological contaminants being removed from the water. As impressive as it sounds? Matt Page is sipping from an Active bottle at the moment, and his test report is coming early next month.

watertogo.eu

Look Geo City Grip Pedals

£58.00

It's taken a while, but Look have finally gone back to basics and launched some fully-fledged flat pedals almost 40 years since they launched the first clipless cycling pedal. Aimed at commuters and light trail pootlers, they've been made in partnership with Vibram to offer plenty of grip, and are available in numerous funky colours. The grooves are specifically designed to increase grip, whether you're in the pouring rain or blazing sunshine. What's more, they've even got rechargeable USB lights on the back, with 20 hours of charge at a time.

The ultimate urban pedal? Hollis Jones will be delivering his verdict soon.

lookcycle.com

Northwave Celsius R Arctic7

£209.99

New for 2021, these boots from Northwave feature a wind and waterproof Gore-Tex membrane with insulating neoprene, with an overlap construction that should keep your toes warm and comfy. The single SLW2 dial offers precise adjustment, and pull tabs at the front and rear will help you to get them on and off when your hands are cold. An insulating insole, reinforced abrasion-proof toe box and reflective elements complete the package. Has Steve Dunn given up the overshoes and switched to these beefy boots for winter instead? His verdict is due shortly...

i-ride.co.uk

Abus Alarmbox

£44.99

Described as a box "with many functions and applications", the Alarmbox kicks out 100 decibels for a minimum of 15 seconds when it detects tampering, using 3D position detection to sense impacts and small movements. The intelligent alarm also gives a 'short warning' if it sense small movements, handy for letting potential thieves to back off if they fancy like nicking your bike.

It mounts securely to bikes, and can also be used on other items such as child strollers or trailers. Is Lara Dunn now an Alarmbox convert? Hopefully she hasn't had to test it too much, but the review is coming soon anyway...

extrauk.co.uk

Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro

£24.00

This semi-rigid container fits inside standard bottle cages, and has a sturdy zipped closure system to keep your tools from rusting up. The internal compartments include one zippered section, and allow you to organise all your essentials such as puncture repair kit, snacks and personal items. Lezyne also promise the shell is "durable and water resistant".

upgradebikes.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.