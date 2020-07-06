Five cool things coming soon from Ribble, PNW, Wahoo, Rapha and dhb

Well it's been a windy old week... but things are looking a bit calmer and dryer over the next few days, so the road.cc test team will be trying to put in as many miles as possible on a selection of shiny new things! Here's the cream of the crop this week.

PNW Coast Suspension dropper post

£267.00

"We developed the Coast because the earth isn’t flat (no matter what those people on Twitter say), it’s kind of bumpy", say PNW... and the result is the world's first dropper post with suspension, claim the US innovators. Designed for all bike types from trekkers, to XC to commuters, the Coast "provides some relief from everyday chatter" thanks to 40mm of tunable air suspension housed within its internals, plus 120mm of drop. The dropper function isn't just for changing positions depending on which gnarly jump you're attempting next, say PNW, as they say it's also very useful for lowering the seat when you dismount to make things more elegant.

Is there a place in the market for this shape-shifting vibration dampener? Find out in Stu Kerton's review coming later this month...

pnwcomponents.com

Wahoo TICKR HRM strap

£39.99

Wahoo have revamped their Tickr heart rate monitor with a new integrated chest strap and sensor design, that they provides a more secure connection and a more secure fit to prevent sliding and shifting compared to the previous iteration. They also say it's now the lightest and slimmest heart rater monitor strap on the market at just 48g and 12mm thick, which makes it all the more comfortable because you'll hardly even feel it's there. Also new is the two LED lights at the top to confirm the connection status, and it can now also connect to multiple Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Find out if the Tickr gets a tick or a cross from Dave Atkinson in his upcoming test report...

uk.wahoofitness.com

Rapha Pro Team Powerweave bib shorts

£275.00

With just 300 pairs initially available exclusively to Rapha's RCC members at the moment, these luxurious bibs are described as a "breakthrough" and have a rather steep price tag to match. Rapha say the compressive woven fabric on the Powerweave is 20% lighter than the knit on their standard existing Pro Team bibs, and the engineered fit consists of just seven panels to reduce seams and bulk while providing extra compression in the weave to support your aching muscles in the mountains.

They're now the shorts of choice for the EF Pro Cycling team, but should you fork put and make them yours too? The review is coming soon...

rapha.cc

Ribble Endurance Ti Disc Enthusiast

£3,299.00

Ribble only launched the all new Endurance Ti Disc Enthusiast in April, but our lucky reviewer Stu got his hands on one early in time for a full test report this month. Featuring a full Shimano Ultegra groupset, the frame is made for endurance road riding and is described as "wonderfully fast and compliant", and you also get a set of 35mm deep Level alloy wheels to complete the package. There are integrated mudguard mounts if you really must get it dirty, and making things even more comfortable up front is a chunky Endurance Carbon Disc Monocoque fork.

ribblecycles.co.uk

dhb Vector PhotoChromatic sunglasses

£90.00

Instead of needing multiple lenses for differing light conditions, dhb claims their Vector shades do it all in one with photochromatic lenses that adapt to changing light conditions. With super wide lenses that provide plenty of coverage, the lightweight frame has an adjustable nose piece and the lenses are also vented to prevent fogging. Do these shades perform in the sun and when its gloomy out there? Jamie Williams' review is coming soon...

wiggle.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.