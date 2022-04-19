Five cool things coming soon from Pearson, Giro, Galibier, Stolen Goat and Cobags

Lots of spring weather cycle gear has been arriving in at the road.cc offices recently, here are the coolest bits we're testing this week...

£73

To improve comfort, Galibier has introduced a one piece bib upper and a new ProDry SL chamois. The construction has stayed the same though, with Carvico’s Aero fabric used on the ergonomic side panels to reduce drag.

The new ProDry SL chamois is designed for long rides and is constructed from a three-layer, dual-density memory foam. The highest density support is located in the ischium (sit bones) area and is claimed to greatly reduce friction and vibration when the pad is under stress. Stuart Kerton has been testing the updated version of these bib shorts to the test and his full report is coming soon…

www.galibier.cc

£59.99

Developed with chamois experts Elastic Interface, Giro claims the Supernatural gloves are incredibly comfortable thanks to the one-piece, stretchable, multi-density foam that’s moulded into the palm to match the anatomical contours of your hand.

The seamless design is said to allow for a smooth channel between padded areas to protect arterial circulation, improve blood flow and reduce common discomforts. The palm is also textured and perforated to enhance grip and ventilation, with padding optimised for road and mixed-surface riding. Are these really as comfortable as Giro claims? Ben Woodhouse has been finding out and his verdict is landing on the site soon…

www.giro.co.uk

£13.99

This shopping bag has been designed specifically for bikes as it can be attached to pannier racks. The new T-shaped handle on the rail system is said to allow for easy detachment using only two fingers, and means riders don’t need to use the strap to detach the bag.

It’s an environmentally friendly option too as the Bikezac 2.0 bags are made with Woven PP made 100% from recycled plastic. Is this an effective, convenient option? Caroline Dodgson has been finding out and her verdict is coming shortly…

www.bikeboom.co.uk

£5,500

On and On is Pearson’s versatile gravel bike with a fully integrated carbon frame along with multiple rack mounts and bottle bosses to make it capable for long-haul touring.

The carbon bars have a 15-degree flare to help with handling, while a dropped chainstay allows for greater tyre clearances, up to 42mm. Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel tyres in either 35mm or 40mm are specced. The bike can be fitted with Shimano mechanical gearing, or electronic Di2 for seamless shifting. Stuart Kerton has been attacking the trails aboard the On and On, and his full report is expected very soon…

www.pearson1860.com

£120

These are Stolen Goat’s most technical summer bib shorts and are designed to be lightweight without compromising on opacity or durability.

Made from AquaRacer, Stolen Goat says its Climbers bib shorts are 40% lighter than standard lycra bib shorts. A hydrophobic coating and a compressive fabric for muscle support are designed to help you ride faster for longer and stay feeling fresh. Ben Woodhouse has been testing and his full report is coming soon…

stolengoat.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.