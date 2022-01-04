Five cool things coming soon from Look, Northwave, Topeak, Velocio and Pro

It’s now 2022, but we still have lots of interesting products released towards the end of last year which we have been testing over the hols! Here's our top five...

£195

This top layer is claimed to have the warmth of a heavy winter softshell but with the weight of a long sleeve jersey, with Velocio saying it’ll provide “the perfect balance of protection and breathability for a range of conditions”.

Pertex’s Alpha Wool is used as interior insulation on the sleeve, front and collar, while Pertex’s Quantum Air is designed to provide a wind and water resistant barrier to help trap heat while maintaining “class-leading breathability”. Does this jacket cover most winter riding needs? I've been testing the women's version; my full report is coming soon…

eu.velocio.cc

£144.99

Designed for trail riding, these bib tights feature a stretch fabric insert on the knee to match the pedalling movement, while the water repellent lower leg should protect against splashes and mud. Bluesign certified Thermo Dream fabric is used for the lower part, from the waist downwards. The stretchy fabric has a brushed finish and is scuff resistant, says Northwave. Two side pockets are also included for extra storage. Steve Williams has been heading out to the gravel tracks recently and his verdict is coming soon…

www.i-ride.co.uk



£179.99

Pro’s Stealth Curved Team Saddle is a short length, wide nosed saddle that’s designed to support competitive cyclists who maintain an aggressive, aero position, yet suffer from moving side to side while pedalling.

The Curved version has a rounded rear profile and slightly narrower nose to help make left and right movement comfortable. A broad cut out is also included to prevent discomfort in the perineal region. Is this Steve Williams’ saddle soulmate? He’ll be reporting back shortly…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£5,499

The 765 Gravel RS bike features a carbon frame with a sporty endurance geometry, and chromatic finish is really neat, too - it changes colour according to the light.

The stays are designed with two deflection points which Look says enables a 15% increase in the natural compliance of the carbon. Also, by flattening the tube its vertical movement can be improved while increasing its lateral rigidity. Together, Looks says these seat stays filter shock while increasing traction and control on rough terrain, without increasing the frame's weight.

The 765 comes equipped with Sram’s Rival AXS wireless groupset, Fulcrum’s Rapid Red 500 wheels fitted with Hutchinson Touareg 40mm tyres to help provide comfort on long distance rides. It;s also loaded up with Restrap’s matching bikepacking bags too. Stu Kerton has been hitting the off-road tracks over the hols and his full report will be landing on the site soon…

www.lookcycle.com

£7.99

This is not just a water bottle cage, Topeak’s Ninja Master+ allows you to add tools, Co2 inflator kit or inner tube holder and is compatible with all Ninja accessories so you’re covered for basic repair and maintenance. Matt Page is testing this cage with Topeak’s Ninja Master+ Toolbox T11 (£51.99) and his full reviews on the two products will be landing on the site soon…

topeak.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.