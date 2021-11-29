Support road.cc

Five cool things coming soon from Black Inc, Met, Koo, 7mesh and Moon

Some more of the best gear we're testing at the moment, with full test reports coming soon.....
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Mon, Nov 29, 2021 16:40

First Published Nov 29, 2021

Did you freeze your toes off riding this weekend? Winter is well and truly here, we’ll hope for milder riding next weekend, but we'll be out testing all the latest new gear regardless! Here’s more of the best gear on test with our team of reviewers at the moment…

Koo Supernova

£169

Koo’s new sunnies are ultralight, 21g, and offer a high field of vision thanks to the frameless single lens construction. Koo promises the temples have plenty of flexibility and breaking resistance, the lenses are shatter-proof, anti-reflective and provide 100% UV protection, and the nose pad is interchangeable.

Nick Cox has been testing these sunnies with the Red Mirror Lens that has 23% Visible Light Transmission for sunnier conditions; his verdict is on the way soon…

kooworld.cc

Black Inc Forty Five wheelset 

£2,200

Optimised for 25 to 28mm tyres with an internal rim width of 20.7mm, these 45mm deep disc-only, tubeless-ready wheels are designed for riders who want a single wheelset to do everything from climbing to flat road races to long training days.

BlackInc is Factor’s in-house components brand and it says this wheelset is the perfect partner to the Factor Ostro - balancing aerodynamics with lightness, the 45s weigh in at 1580g. Liam Cahill has been having fun rolling on these and his full report is coming soon…

factorbikes.com

7mesh Colorado Arm Warmer

£50

A unique trimmable cuff allows you to achieve the length you prefer for layering up with these arm warmers on cool rides with changeable conditions.

Using a water-repellent, fleece-backed Colorado fabric, this should provide a warm defence and 7mesh promises the smart articulation results in a wrinkle-free fit. Are these adjustable-length arm warmers worth it? Neil Gander has been finding out and his verdict is coming soon…

7mesh.com

Moon Rigel Rechargeable Front Light

£55

This front light that’s currently on a 45% discount for Black Friday has a max output of 700 lumens, six modes to choose from and uses a USB-C cable for charging.

Lots of features are packed into the compact unit including a rotatable anti-dazzling lens which allows upside down mounting, mode memory, variable lumen system as well as a charging and fully charged indicator. Jamie Williams has been relying on this device for his rides lately; his full report is on the way…

www.merlincycles.com

Met Estro MIPS road cycling helmet

£120

Met’s new road helmet is all about comfort, versatility and protection at a low price point. With 26 vents, 17 of which are inlets and 9 are exhaust holes, Met says all of them work with the internal engineered air channeling system to ensure maximum ventilation.

MIPS safety tech is included and Met has also increased the head coverage to ensure a higher level of protection around the two most sensitive brain areas: the back and the temples. Neil Gander has been testing and his full report will be landing on the site soon…

www.met-helmets.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

