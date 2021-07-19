Five cool things coming soon from Prime, Le Col, Smith, Elite and Galibier

Feeling the post-Tour blues? At least some lovely sunny weather has arrived as a distraction, and here’s another… a selection of the hottest gear we’re testing at the moment.

£46.88

It’s pretty hot right now so an ultralight jersey is a go-to for enjoying the sunny weather outside and topping up your tan. The Regale is Galibier’s lightest jersey for hot conditions, using a micro perforated fabric that the brand promises provides a cool feeling and is also quick drying.

Weighing in at 90 grams for a size medium, the full skin coverage jersey that offers SPF30 protection is pretty light even compared to mesh jerseys. It also features 1/2 length arms with soft grippers and a low cut collar. Mike Stenning has been testing this in the heat and his verdict is coming soon…

www.galibier.cc

£189

The Shift MAG sunnies are designed for speed and feature Smith’s interchangeable lens technology with promises of quick, fingerprint-free lens changes. It comes with one clear lens as well as Smith’s colour-enhancing ChromaPop lens.

The two click position adjustable nose piece and the non-slip grip temples should provide a secure feel, even at speed. Mike Stenning has been heading out into the glorious summer sunny weather recently and his full report is on the way…

www.smithoptics.com

£599.99

Clincher wheelsets are certainly still in with WorldTour team Deceuninck–Quick-Step snapping up a whole load of victories for clinchers in the latest Tour de France. This 50mm deep race-ready rim brake wheelset from Wiggle’s in-house brand Prime has a revised wider rim profile, with an internal width of 19mm and an external of 27.5mm, for increased aerodynamics, comfort and traction. Prime says the T700 UD carbon fibre construction also makes it strong enough for racing as well as training.

There’s grey stickers already applied, but sticker packs are also sold separately for a customised colour finish. Liam Cahill has been rolling on these and his full report will be landing soon…

www.wiggle.co.uk

£350

Le Col developed this skinsuit alongside McLaren’s aero experts to be the fastest out there, and claims it has achieved this by using Elite Italian Tripping fabrics, textured with dimples and dual densities over the arm to break up airflow at the leading edge. There’s also two profiled aero pockets for fuelling hard efforts, and it has compressively mapped for an exact fit on the bike.

This speedsuit has been independently tested and validated by McLaren and Le Col says that it tested 32 seconds faster than WorldTour leading speedsuits over 40km at 300w as well as providing a 6 watt saving a 35kph versus WorldTour leading skinsuits. Liam Cahill has been zipping on this aero layer for his smashfest sessions and his verdict is landing soon…

www.lecol.cc

£24.99

The Mia is Elite’s first 100% plastic free bottle with zero plastic used anywhere in its construction, including the lid. The stainless steel reusable drinks container fits in a standard 76mm bottle cage and uses a screw cap with integrated steel loop to allow for easy attachment or carrying when not in a bottle cage. It looks to be a good option for everyday use on and off the bike; George Hill has been testing this eco alternative and his verdict is coming soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

