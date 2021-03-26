Enve heads into new territory with Custom Road bike

US wheel and component company Enve is expanding its lineup to include full bikes. The all-new Custom Road, available in Race and All Road options, is an aero carbon bike with integrated routing and offers incredible levels of customisation: from the geometry to the components, to the paint finish.

“Our opportunity as a carbon specialist and US manufacturer is to deliver a bike that can compete with the best high-end frame models available while also delivering a high-touch personalised experience to our customers,” says Enve.

Handmade in Ogden, USA, the Enve Custom Road has been designed to work in harmony with the brand’s SES wheelset.

“While all SES wheelsets are designed to make any bike go faster, only the Custom Road has been specifically designed for pairing with SES wheels,” says Enve.

The frame tube shapes are said to be derived from SES in-frame wheel development.

Geometry-wise, you have the choice of the Race or All Road. The Race geometry has a shorter wheelbase and claims to deliver the ride sensations you’d expect from a pro-level race bike. The All Road features a slightly longer wheelbase and is designed for larger volume tyres for mixed-surface adventures.

The Race is optimised for smaller 25mm to 31mm tyres, while the All Road is designed for 25mm to 35mm tyres.

With Enve’s Bike Builder, online customers can personalise everything from geometry to paint design, wheels and components.

Four paint design templates and 38 colours are available. For those wanting a truly unique ride, Enve has full custom paint options or a “ready to paint” chassis can be shipped to one of several speciality bicycle paint shops that the US brand has partnered with.

Integration is also at the heart of this bike. “Employing the design and features of our recently launched SES AR Handlebar, each Custom Road is paired with a one-piece bar/stem combo that saves weight and allows for all wires and hoses to be hidden for a clean aesthetic, and airflow,” says Enve.

The One-Piece SES AR Bar/Stem Combo is manufactured and assembled locally in Ogden which Enve says allows it to customise the stem length and bar width to the customer’s needs—the stem length is adjustable in 5mm increments between 90 and 130mm, while the bar is available in 38 to 46cm widths.

All brake hoses are wires are routed through the stem and into the headtube between the upper 1-1/2in bearing and a standard 1-1/8in steerer. For this integrated front end on the Custom Road, the AeroSet was developed in partnership with US manufacturer Chris King Precision Components.

The new premium headset features Chris King’s patented GripLock system.

”A proprietary interface creates a net fit with the carbon top bearing cover,” says ENVE. “While often overlooked when it comes to their contribution to performance, a premium headset ensures hard-wearing durability in all-weather conditions, confident handling, and a secure front end.”

The Custom Road features an integrated mast with a size-specific tuned carbon laminate that Enve says allows the bike to have a more refined ride quality and lower weight than is achievable with a traditional post design. There’s an adjustment range of 35mm.

An unpainted 56cm frame weighs roughly 850g, according to Enve.

The disc brake-only Custom Road is built up with SRAM Red or Force AXS, and Shimano Dura-Ace or Ultegra Di2 (electronic shifting). Alongside complete bike options, the ENVE Custom Road can be bought ‘Chassis’ only (frame, fork, headset, seat mast topper, bar/stem combo, and custom Scicon Aerocomfort 3.0 TSA Travel Case) or as a ‘Rolling Chassis’(adding ENVE’s SES or Foundation wheelset to the Chassis option).

To order a Custom Road, customers have to secure a production slot with a $250 deposit made on ENVE.com at the end of completing the Bike Builder configuration process. A final sign off on the paint, geometry and build specification will be required before the start of production. Then after this, a 50% deposit (which includes the initial $250) will be needed to kick off production.

