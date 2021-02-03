FSA’s new hub motor for e-road and e-gravel bikes is now available

Full Speed Ahead (FSA) has announced its new hub motor, the FSA System HM 1.0, is now available to bike frame producers for use on electric road and gravel bikes.

Developed by FSA in Italy and first revealed at Eurobike back in 2019, the system is made up of a rear hub electric-assist motor, a 250Wh battery unit, an additional 250Wh expansion battery, and an integrated on-bike control unit.

The 250Wh battery unit is completely integrated inside the downtube, while the extra battery can be slipped into the bottle cage for longer rides.

An assistance remote control is integrated into the top tube, and accessible charging is promised with a port that is located above the bottom bracket.

With a claimed full system weight of 3.98kg, FSA’s new offering is relatively lightweight and has a compact design.

An ‘eco’ Green and ‘boost’ Red mode, as well as three other settings, can be selected to vary assistance, up to a maximum of 250w and 42 N m of torque.

As well as an integrated speed sensor, the motor adopts an integrated torque sensor for a fast response and good linearity.

“It has continuous and stable power, and can automatically adjust the speed, large starting torque, great climbing assistance, and strong anti-blocking ability,” FSA says.

When hitting speeds above the EU mandated limit of 25 km/h for electric assistance, FSA says: “The hub shuts down and presents minimal friction and resistance to the drivetrain, allowing the rider to experience a natural and free pedalling motion."

A mobile app has been developed alongside, that is compatible on both iOS and Android devices, which enables riders to record their ride. It displays remaining battery life and charge status, as well as turn-by-turn GPS navigation.

Via the app, FSA’s service centres can also be reached directly worldwide with chatbot interaction.

FSA is currently providing the hub on four wheelsets, which are the Vision Metron 40 SL Disc, Trimax 30 Disc, Team 30 Disc, and AGX gravel-specific wheelsets. To ensure a complete range of wheels are available for e-road and e-gravel riding, FSA says further wheelset options are already being developed.

More on which brands are going to introduce the FSA system to their bike ranges will follow…

www.fullspeedahead.com