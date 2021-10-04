Support road.cc

Continental offers hookless compatibility with new Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres

Tubeless ready option is said to offer greater speed and sidewall protection than the existing Grand Prix 5000 TL, with easier mounting and hookless compatibility
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Mon, Oct 04, 2021 09:10

First Published Oct 4, 2021

Continental has launched the Grand Prix 5000 S TR (tubeless-ready) tyre that’s said to be lighter, faster, stronger, and easier to mount than the existing Grand Prix 5000 TL, and it’s compatible with hookless rims. Continental describes it as “the ultimate performance-focused road tyre”.

2022 Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR - 2.jpeg

This is a tyre that has been used loads in the pro peloton over the past few months, including in yesterday’s Paris-Roubaix.

Fans of statistics will be pleased to know that the 25mm version of the Grand Prix 5000 S TR is 20% faster than the equivalent 5000 TL, according to the German brand, 50g lighter thanks to its two-ply structure, with 28% more sidewall protection.

> Read our review of the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL tyre

2022 Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR - 4.jpeg

Although the Grand Prix 5000 TL wasn’t compatible with hookless rims, the Grand Prix 5000 S TR is. This is certainly the direction that the market has been moving lately, with ever more wheel brands opting to go hookless.

> Tubeless wheel tech: What’s the difference between hooked and hookless and which is better for you? 

“Available in black or black and transparent sidewall colourways, the S TR utilises Continental’s patented BlackChili Compound for the ultimate balance of rolling resistance, grip and longevity; Vectran Breaker for puncture protection and tear resistance, and Lazer Grip for outstanding cornering,” says Conti.

2022 Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR - 5.jpeg

Vectran is a synthetic fibre that doesn’t affect rolling resistance, according to Continental, while Lazer Grip is the profile structure that extends over the tyre’s shoulders. Transparent is the name that Conti gives to its tan wall tyres.

Continental says that it has reinvented its approach to tubeless-ready road tyres here.

“The new construction makes tyre mounting easier while providing increased support on the road for confident and dynamic handling,” it says. “The Grand Prix 5000 S TR has been tested in training, racing, and performance laboratories by multiple teams across the professional peloton in 2021. This season it has been ridden by Grand Tour stage winners and world champions alike - including Filippo Ganna’s World Championship time trial victory in September.”

2022 Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR - 6.jpeg

These Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres are available with black sidewalls:

 
      Hookless Hooked
 Size  Claimed weight   Max rim width (mm)  Max psi  Max psi
 700 x 25  250g  21TSS/C  73  109
 700 x 28  275g  25TSS/C  73  94
 700 x 30  295g  25TSS/C  73  73
 700 x 32  320g  25TSS/C  73  73

TSS stands for tubeless straight side, referring to hookless rims. C refers to crochet-type hooked rims.

These Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres are available with transparent sidewalls:

 
      Hookless Hooked
 Size  Claimed weight   Max rim width  Max psi  Max psi
 700 x 25  250g  21TSS/C  73  109
 700 x 28  275g  25TSS/C  73  94
 700 x 30  295g  25TSS/C  73  73
 700 x 32  320g  25TSS/C  73  73
 650 x 30  280g  25TSS/C  73  73
 650 x 32  300g  25TSS/C  73 73 

Mounting a 700 x 25mm tyre on a 23TSS (hookless) rim is not approved by Continental.

The Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres are available from today at €79,90 per tyre. We’re working on a UK price.

We have Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres in for review here at road.cc so stand by for a review.

www.continental-tires.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

