Continental offers hookless compatibility with new Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres

Continental has launched the Grand Prix 5000 S TR (tubeless-ready) tyre that’s said to be lighter, faster, stronger, and easier to mount than the existing Grand Prix 5000 TL, and it’s compatible with hookless rims. Continental describes it as “the ultimate performance-focused road tyre”.

This is a tyre that has been used loads in the pro peloton over the past few months, including in yesterday’s Paris-Roubaix.

Fans of statistics will be pleased to know that the 25mm version of the Grand Prix 5000 S TR is 20% faster than the equivalent 5000 TL, according to the German brand, 50g lighter thanks to its two-ply structure, with 28% more sidewall protection.

> Read our review of the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL tyre

Although the Grand Prix 5000 TL wasn’t compatible with hookless rims, the Grand Prix 5000 S TR is. This is certainly the direction that the market has been moving lately, with ever more wheel brands opting to go hookless.

> Tubeless wheel tech: What’s the difference between hooked and hookless and which is better for you?

“Available in black or black and transparent sidewall colourways, the S TR utilises Continental’s patented BlackChili Compound for the ultimate balance of rolling resistance, grip and longevity; Vectran Breaker for puncture protection and tear resistance, and Lazer Grip for outstanding cornering,” says Conti.

Vectran is a synthetic fibre that doesn’t affect rolling resistance, according to Continental, while Lazer Grip is the profile structure that extends over the tyre’s shoulders. Transparent is the name that Conti gives to its tan wall tyres.

Continental says that it has reinvented its approach to tubeless-ready road tyres here.

“The new construction makes tyre mounting easier while providing increased support on the road for confident and dynamic handling,” it says. “The Grand Prix 5000 S TR has been tested in training, racing, and performance laboratories by multiple teams across the professional peloton in 2021. This season it has been ridden by Grand Tour stage winners and world champions alike - including Filippo Ganna’s World Championship time trial victory in September.”

These Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres are available with black sidewalls:

Hookless Hooked Size Claimed weight Max rim width (mm) Max psi Max psi 700 x 25 250g 21TSS/C 73 109 700 x 28 275g 25TSS/C 73 94 700 x 30 295g 25TSS/C 73 73 700 x 32 320g 25TSS/C 73 73

TSS stands for tubeless straight side, referring to hookless rims. C refers to crochet-type hooked rims.

These Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres are available with transparent sidewalls:

Hookless Hooked Size Claimed weight Max rim width Max psi Max psi 700 x 25 250g 21TSS/C 73 109 700 x 28 275g 25TSS/C 73 94 700 x 30 295g 25TSS/C 73 73 700 x 32 320g 25TSS/C 73 73 650 x 30 280g 25TSS/C 73 73 650 x 32 300g 25TSS/C 73 73

Mounting a 700 x 25mm tyre on a 23TSS (hookless) rim is not approved by Continental.

The Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres are available from today at €79,90 per tyre. We’re working on a UK price.

We have Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tyres in for review here at road.cc so stand by for a review.

