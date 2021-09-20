CHPT3 and Vielo join forces to launch V+1 Gen 2 gravel bike with 1x Campagnolo groupset and unique paintjob

David Millar’s clothing brand CHPT3 has teamed up with British bike manufacturer Vielo for 50 limited edition CHPT3 + Vielo V+1 Gen 2 gravel bikes with Campagnolo components and one-of-a-kind paintjobs by Millar’s personal bike painter Eduard.

The British brand released its updated version of the V+1gravel bike earlier this year. It’s a fully 1x optimised racer that’s designed to be a “fast performance gravel bike, rather than a fat tyre drop bar mountain bike or load-lugging, bike-packing type bike”.

The CHPT3 version has been in development for the past two years, with “the inspiration behind the bike, the paint and the spec are all very close to David”.

His first pro road racing bike was kitted out with Campagnolo’s Record groupset and so CHPT3 Vielo V+1 gravel bike goes Italian with the Ekar 1x 13-speed mechanical groupset.

“The chain stay and bottom bracket join is now symmetrical, optimising the frame entirely for 1x while retaining the ability to run 650b wheels without a dropped drive-side chain stay,” said Vielo at the launch of the V+1 Gen 2.

“Nothing is offset, with a perfectly balanced downtube, bottom bracket and chainstay contributing to 30% greater lateral stiffness,” claims Vielo.

CHPT3 colours are sprayed on layer by layer, sanded back and finished with a coat of carbon black paint by David Millar’s personal frame and helmet painter Eduard.

No two frames will be painted quite the same. Multiple thin layers are lightly removed to create a disruptive identity to each frame. “I wanted the CHPT3 Vielo V+1 to look dirty when it was clean and smart when it was dirty,” Millar says.

45mm WTB Riddlers are wrapped around Campagnolo’s Carbon Shamal wheels and saddle wise it’s Fizik’s Argo Gravel saddle that should be absorbing the vibrations through the rough stuff with its compliant shell.

Prices start at £7,000, with Vielo producing just 50 versions of the CHPT3 V+1 worldwide through selected dealers or direct at Vielo.cc.

I’m heading out to Girona for a first ride of this beautiful looking CHPT3 V+1 bike on Millar’s local gravel playground at Sea Otter Europe this weekend; my thoughts will be up on the site soon…

www.chtp3.com