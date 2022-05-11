Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
“World’s strongest folding lock” smashes Kickstarter funding target within 24 hours

“World’s strongest folding lock” smashes Kickstarter funding target within 24 hours

Seatylock’s Foldylock Forever has a Sold Secure Bicycle Gold rating and has nearly hit 500% of its target
by Mat Brett
Wed, May 11, 2022 12:18
10

Seatylock’s Foldylock Forever – which it describes as the “world’s strongest folding lock” – has smashed its Kickstarter funding target within a day. The Foldylock Forever comes with a Sold Secure Bicycle Gold rating and deliveries are expected in July 2022. 

2022 Seatylock Foldylock Forever - 2.jpeg

The fact that it already has a Sold Secure rating indicates that the Foldylock Forever is a completed product. It looks like Seatylock is using Kickstarter as a retail platform rather than as a means of securing investment to develop the product. 

2022 Seatylock Foldylock Forever - 4.jpeg

Foldylock Forever is made up of six 6.5mm thick hardened steel plates that are covered in UV-treated polymer to protect the metal and prevent any scratches to your bike frame. It has a circumference of 90cm but folds down to 25cm x 4.7cm x 6.9cm and sits inside a mounting case that you can fit onto your bike’s bottle cage bosses. Seatylock reckons that the Foldylock Forever doesn’t rattle when being carried.

2022 Seatylock Foldylock Forever - 3.jpeg

Seatylock also says that the Foldylock Forever stands up to bolt cutters and features stainless steel rivets protected against drilling, sawing and cutting. The cylinder mechanism is designed to be smooth and secure. The lock has a claimed weight of 1.76kg and comes with a three-year warranty.

“The Foldylock Forever is the strongest folding lock ever made,” says Seatylock. “It stood up to the Sold Secure Gold international standard lab test and is rated 18/18 on our security scale. It features extra-thick link bars to withstand one metre bolt cutter and aggressive crowbar twist attacks. Its extra-thick rivets are patent protected against the notorious side attack, and its automotive standard locking mechanism cannot be pried or picked.”

2022 Seatylock Foldylock Forever - 6.jpeg

After only one day, the project has already achieved nearly 500% of its admittedly modest funding target (£8,109).

A Super Early Bird offer is still available for a few hours (at the time of writing), where you’re in line to receive a Seatylock Foldylock Forever if you pledge US$78 (about £64), compared with a retail price of US$120 (about £97). Once that expires, there are various other rewards for pledges.

As ever with Kickstarter, rewards aren’t guaranteed. It’s not like purchasing in a shop. Here are the Kickstarter rules

Get more details over at Kickstarter or visit Seatylock’s website

Kickstarter
Foldylock Forever
Seatylock
2022 Seatylock Foldylock Forever
Locks
bike lock
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments