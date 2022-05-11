“World’s strongest folding lock” smashes Kickstarter funding target within 24 hours

Seatylock’s Foldylock Forever – which it describes as the “world’s strongest folding lock” – has smashed its Kickstarter funding target within a day. The Foldylock Forever comes with a Sold Secure Bicycle Gold rating and deliveries are expected in July 2022.

The fact that it already has a Sold Secure rating indicates that the Foldylock Forever is a completed product. It looks like Seatylock is using Kickstarter as a retail platform rather than as a means of securing investment to develop the product.

Foldylock Forever is made up of six 6.5mm thick hardened steel plates that are covered in UV-treated polymer to protect the metal and prevent any scratches to your bike frame. It has a circumference of 90cm but folds down to 25cm x 4.7cm x 6.9cm and sits inside a mounting case that you can fit onto your bike’s bottle cage bosses. Seatylock reckons that the Foldylock Forever doesn’t rattle when being carried.

Seatylock also says that the Foldylock Forever stands up to bolt cutters and features stainless steel rivets protected against drilling, sawing and cutting. The cylinder mechanism is designed to be smooth and secure. The lock has a claimed weight of 1.76kg and comes with a three-year warranty.

“The Foldylock Forever is the strongest folding lock ever made,” says Seatylock. “It stood up to the Sold Secure Gold international standard lab test and is rated 18/18 on our security scale. It features extra-thick link bars to withstand one metre bolt cutter and aggressive crowbar twist attacks. Its extra-thick rivets are patent protected against the notorious side attack, and its automotive standard locking mechanism cannot be pried or picked.”

After only one day, the project has already achieved nearly 500% of its admittedly modest funding target (£8,109).

A Super Early Bird offer is still available for a few hours (at the time of writing), where you’re in line to receive a Seatylock Foldylock Forever if you pledge US$78 (about £64), compared with a retail price of US$120 (about £97). Once that expires, there are various other rewards for pledges.

As ever with Kickstarter, rewards aren’t guaranteed. It’s not like purchasing in a shop. Here are the Kickstarter rules.

Get more details over at Kickstarter or visit Seatylock’s website.