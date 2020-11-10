Check out the new copper-anodised Brooks Cambium C17 saddle

Brooks England has added the Cambium C17 Special Copper to its range of saddles that are designed for rides in all weathers and on all roads, with copper anodised rivets and blackplate.

The brand says the Cambium C17 Cooper (£140) is “an ideal saddle for city riding and touring, with flexible performance for all-day comfort”.

Made from a flexible natural rubber, the Cambium C17 Copper saddle has an organic black cotton top and is finished off with copper anodised rivets and blackplate.

The surface is said to absorb shocks to smooth out the ride and the rubber has been chosen as it reacts to the rider’s movements—both of these features are included to promote a comfortable riding experience.

At a reported weight of 410g, this saddle is for those concerned with looks and not lightweight builds—as you'd expected from Brooks.

When we last had the Cambium C17 in for review in 2014, John Stevenson was particularly impressed with the ‘hammock’ saddle design and praised Brooks’ “wonderfully comfortable fusion of classic ideas and modern materials”.

To match the new copper saddle Brooks England has also released copper-accented Rubber Grips (£30) for straight handlebars. These are made from thermoplastic rubber and are said to be hard-wearing.

The Cambium C17 Special Copper saddle and matching rubber grips are available at www.brooksengland.com