Check out ‘the lightest 3D printed pad saddle’, Bjorn’s 140g Setka

Moscow-based composite component brand Bjorn has launched the “lightest 3D printed pad saddle” at a claimed weight of just 140g. This is over 25% lighter than the Specialized S-Works Power with Mirror Saddle (193g).

> Video: How to choose the correct saddle for you and your riding

Designed by Bjorn together with Carbon Inc – the US company that also worked with Fizik on its Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00 (£369.99), R1 (£299.99) and R3 (£249.99) saddles and with Specialized on its S-Works Power with Mirror saddle (£390), the Setka has been developed for “new levels of comfort”.

> How to make your bike more comfortable - check out our 14 tips

Oh and there's that very light weight…

The 3D printed pad features nine zones with different structures and densities that Bjorn says provides “unrivalled power transfer and allows the rider to experience the best comfort, no matter their position on the bike”.

Bjorn promises the Setka doesn’t compromise structural reliability. “It has 7- x 9- mm oval rails which are constructively joined to a new carbon core to offer the best compatibility with 3D printed padding,” says Bjorn.

The saddle also features a wide channel cut out for relieving pressure in the soft tissue areas.

Bjorn says that 3D printing technology enables engineers to adapt and change material density for superior sit bone support and soft tissue relief, all for improved comfort.

> How to decide on the best Specialized saddle for your type of riding

The 250mm long Setka is a touch longer than short-nosed 243mm Specialized 3D offering, and considerably shorter than the 274mm Fizik option.

The Setka will only be available in a width of 143mm to start with, but Bjorn says a 155m wide option will follow.

Bjorn's Setka costs $420, which currently puts the price a little bit under the £300 mark.

It'll be available from June 2021.

www.bjorncycles.com