Carbon fibre coffee cup (or baguette) holder launched on Kickstarter

Cycling and coffee are a match made in heaven of course... but now you won’t need to juggle your Costa or Boost Coffee Co* cup in one hand and handlebars in the other as you cycle away from the café on your city bike. A Kickstarter has just been launched for a coffee cup holder. Oh, and it’s made from carbon fibre, because we’re cyclists and that’s what we like, right?

“This project started out to solve a problem for mates and family to get to and from the café, without falling off their bike because they were holding a coffee,” its developers explain on the Kickstarter page.

The new carbon fibre coffee cup holder allows you to ride safely with both hands on the handlebars, with all-important access to both brakes.

It’s designed to be unobtrusive on your bars, and it has a 70mm inner diameter for holding reusable or takeaway coffee cups.

The Melbourne-based team specialises in the design and manufacturing of carbon fibre composite materials, hence the carbon construction.

The carbon fibre used has been repurposed from industry projects, its developers claim, basically making good use of offcuts that would usually end up in landfill.

Carbon fibre has not just been used for reducing the environmental impact though, it’s also functional…

“With our expertise in carbon fibre composite materials, we found a niche that would offer a slim profile with a high stiffness and strength-to-weight ratio, but also dampening vibrations to lessen the force on the cup and contents,” the Kickstarter page explains.

The modular construction means that parts can be swapped out and the holder can be fitted to different size bars and, for example, on prom handles too…

There’s also a matching carbon fibre coaster for keeping your wooden tabletops safe from being damaged.

A limited early bird offer for the cup holder is available for £20, but if you miss that you can still pledge £27 for one, with an estimated delivery of December 2021.

You can find the Kickstarter page over here. Don’t forget, all the usual Kickstarter rules and regulations apply which can be found here.

*Boost Coffee Co was founded by former off.road.cc editor Rachael. Check 'em out here!