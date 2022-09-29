Support road.cc

Canyon revamps Inflite cyclocross range for 20232023 Canyon Inflite CF SL 8 Profile.jpeg

Canyon revamps Inflite cyclocross range for 2023

Quarq and 4iiii power meters feature on more models than ever before
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Thu, Sep 29, 2022 10:10

First Published Sep 29, 2022

Canyon has revamped its Inflite range of cyclocross bikes with new components and power meters by Quarq and 4iiii on more models than ever before.

The Canyon Inflite has been ridden to multiple World Championship titles under the likes of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Puck Pieterse and Mathieu van der Poel.

2023 Canyon Inflite CF SLX 9 Kink.jpeg

All bikes in the 2023 range are based on the existing Inflite frame design with its top tube kink designed to make shouldering the bike easier. The cross-specific geometry is intended to offer a blend of stability and agility, and you get clearance for tyres up to. 38mm wide.

2023 Canyon Inflite CF SLX 9 Cockpit.jpeg

Check out our review of the Canyon Inflite CF SL 8 2021 

There are two Inflite platforms in the 2023 range: CF SLX and CF SL.

Canyon Inflite CF SLX

2023 Canyon Inflite CF SLX 9 Profile.jpeg

“The flagship Inflite CF SLX platform is designed to win Cyclocross World Championships – achieving a combination of world-class lightness, stiffness, and strength thanks to a frame constructed with an advanced mix of high tensile, high modulus, and intermediate modulus carbon fibres,” says Canyon.

The frame has a claimed weight of 940g (size medium).

2023 Canyon Inflite CF SLX 9 Quarq Powermeter.jpeg

The top-level model is the Inflite CF SLX 9 (£4,299), built around a 1x SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset with 10-36t cassette. This model comes with a Quarq power meter.

Inflite CF SL

The Inflite CF SL’s frame and fork are from the same mould as the Inflite CF SLX’s but differences in carbon-fibre layup mean they’re a little heavier.

There are three models in the Inflite CF SL range, the top two coming with power meters.

2023 Canyon Inflite CF SL 8 Profile.jpeg

“The Inflite CF SL 8 [above, £3,499] is made for serious racing on an aspiring amateur’s budget, coming equipped with a wireless SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset, and one-piece carbon H31 Ergocockpit,” says Canyon.

2023 Canyon Inflite CF SL 8-Quarq Powermeter.jpeg

The Inflite CF SL 7 (£2,799) is built up with a Shimano GRX RX810 groupset while the Inflite CF SL 6 (£1,999) offers a 1x Shimano GRX 600 drivetrain, Shimano GRX hydraulic disc brakes, and tubeless-ready alloy DT Swiss Cross LN wheels.

New DT Swiss CRC wheels created for cyclocross

The Inflite CF SLX 9 and CF SL 8 – the top models in their respective ranges – are equipped with the latest generation DT Swiss CRC carbon wheels, currently exclusive to Canyon.

“With a 22mm internal rim width specifically selected to pair with 33mm ’cross tyres and 45mm rim depth to help carve through sand and mud, while offering aero gains, the CRC 1400 and CRC 1600 wheelsets are optimised for the ‘cross course,” says Canyon.

“DT Swiss’ reputation for bombproof reliability comes as standard, helped along by the brand’s 240 and 350 Ratchet System hub internals on the CRC 1400 and CRC 1600 respectively.”

The 2023 Canyon Inflite range is on canyon.com now.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

