Canyon revamps Inflite cyclocross range for 2023

Canyon has revamped its Inflite range of cyclocross bikes with new components and power meters by Quarq and 4iiii on more models than ever before.

The Canyon Inflite has been ridden to multiple World Championship titles under the likes of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Puck Pieterse and Mathieu van der Poel.

All bikes in the 2023 range are based on the existing Inflite frame design with its top tube kink designed to make shouldering the bike easier. The cross-specific geometry is intended to offer a blend of stability and agility, and you get clearance for tyres up to. 38mm wide.

There are two Inflite platforms in the 2023 range: CF SLX and CF SL.

Canyon Inflite CF SLX

“The flagship Inflite CF SLX platform is designed to win Cyclocross World Championships – achieving a combination of world-class lightness, stiffness, and strength thanks to a frame constructed with an advanced mix of high tensile, high modulus, and intermediate modulus carbon fibres,” says Canyon.

The frame has a claimed weight of 940g (size medium).

The top-level model is the Inflite CF SLX 9 (£4,299), built around a 1x SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset with 10-36t cassette. This model comes with a Quarq power meter.

Inflite CF SL

The Inflite CF SL’s frame and fork are from the same mould as the Inflite CF SLX’s but differences in carbon-fibre layup mean they’re a little heavier.

There are three models in the Inflite CF SL range, the top two coming with power meters.

“The Inflite CF SL 8 [above, £3,499] is made for serious racing on an aspiring amateur’s budget, coming equipped with a wireless SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset, and one-piece carbon H31 Ergocockpit,” says Canyon.

The Inflite CF SL 7 (£2,799) is built up with a Shimano GRX RX810 groupset while the Inflite CF SL 6 (£1,999) offers a 1x Shimano GRX 600 drivetrain, Shimano GRX hydraulic disc brakes, and tubeless-ready alloy DT Swiss Cross LN wheels.

New DT Swiss CRC wheels created for cyclocross

The Inflite CF SLX 9 and CF SL 8 – the top models in their respective ranges – are equipped with the latest generation DT Swiss CRC carbon wheels, currently exclusive to Canyon.

“With a 22mm internal rim width specifically selected to pair with 33mm ’cross tyres and 45mm rim depth to help carve through sand and mud, while offering aero gains, the CRC 1400 and CRC 1600 wheelsets are optimised for the ‘cross course,” says Canyon.

“DT Swiss’ reputation for bombproof reliability comes as standard, helped along by the brand’s 240 and 350 Ratchet System hub internals on the CRC 1400 and CRC 1600 respectively.”

The 2023 Canyon Inflite range is on canyon.com now.