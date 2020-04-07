Canyon offer free shipping on all bikes and new 0% finance option

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
It's how it was when I started cycling with my club 63 years ago - early Sunday morning time trials, about zero traffic, and the roads had very few...
So would I be better getting a centaur 11speed and saving on new freehub and bottom bracket or would they still need changing?
I am 5'9 with size 44 (9.5) shoes and have ridden a 54, 52 and now have a 50cm bike. I got toe overlap on the 52 an 50 even with shorter cranks and...
The Times publishing fake news! - I wonder how accurate the rest of their news is.
I kept wearing through them once a season so for my commute I invested in some shimano winter boots....
Only an opportunity if their goal was aero-performance over 'efficiency' (in their more holistic sense) I guess.
Notice the media never shows any photographs of these supposed groups of cyclists taken side-on with a wide-angle lens.
Let's be fair - it must be quite difficult having to pretend that you value cycling when you couldn't give a flying f***....
What’s the weight? What does it matter. What’s with the weight obsession? ...
I carry a spare (Thomson) in my saddle bag... but even quality clamps generally come with craply made, mild steel allen bolts that round off. I...