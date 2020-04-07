Canyon offer free shipping on all bikes and new 0% finance option

If you fancy a new bike to get used to on the turbo and during your fleeting once-per-day exercise before normal service resumes, German bike brand Canyon have announced that they're now offering a new flexible instalment payment option with 0% finance on their whole range.

Canyon are able to offer flexible finance by taking paying in two to six instalments via their finance partner SplitIt, saying they "recognise the importance of providing more flexible purchasing options for their customers."

There is 0% interest on all the finance options no matter how you spread the payment, and it's available on all Canyon bikes regardless of the price. SplitIt authorise the whole payment at the point of purchase then take the money in installments, which does mean the full amount needs to be available on your card when you buy in order for finance to be approved; for example, on a £2,000 bike you would need to pay with a credit card that has a limit matching/exceeding £2,000, or if you're paying by debit card you'll need at least £2,000 in your account to be approved.

To sweeten the deal Canyon are also now offering free shipping on all bikes until 30th April for UK customers, so you can save a little if you're looking to make a bike purchase in time for summer... when hopefully all this will be nearly over.

More info and buying options over on Canyon's website.