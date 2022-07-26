The birth of a new brand: UDOG shoes

There are a lot of very well-established brands in road cycling, with long and illustrious histories. But at the same time there are always new brands popping up and looking for their space in what's a very active and growing market. UDOG is one of the newcomers, surfacing last year with an initial offering of two road shoes.

We've reviewed both of the UDOG shoes independently here on road.cc over the past year, and both did really well.

The UDOG Tensione is the more affordable of the two, and reviewer Stu really liked them, calling them "a comfortable pair of cycling shoes thanks to a great sole shape and an upper that wraps around your feet, with the laces giving an even spread of pressure"

The UDOG Cima was similarly well-received, with Stu concluding that "they'll work anywhere you want a stiff, lightweight shoe with a very comfortable upper."

But where do these new brands spring from, and what does it take to get a new shoe like this to market? We caught up with UDOG's Alberto Fonte to ask him about his journey launching the UDOG brand.

https://udog.cc