Basso’s new Venta R “is set to revolutionise the cycling landscape” (says Basso)

Italy's Basso has introduced a new Venta R road bike that aims to make the brand accessible to more riders; the new model is available in only one specification from Basso, priced at £2,999, although UK distributor Chicken Cyclekit plans other builds.

The Venta is a long-standing model in Basso's line-up, with Basso claiming that the new Venta R combines aerodynamics and light weight at a popular price point.

The Torayca T700 carbon fibre frame features aero-shaped tubes, a rear wheel cut-out in the seat tube, and dropped seatstays.

Simple integration

The Venta R features a semi-integrated front end, with the cables routed beneath the stem, which is the same technology used in all Basso bikes.

As well as streamlining aesthetics, this is designed to offer practical benefits, allowing the stem to be changed without needing to re-cable the bike, making for easier maintenance and customisation.

There is also integrated technology at the rear of the bike with Basso's 3B Clam Gen2 System which is a "lightweight, invisible, and robust seat post clamp fixing solution" with three screws.

This system not only claims to secure the seat post firmly but also, "reduces vibrations and enhances comfort even on uneven surfaces," claims the brand.

Geometry

The Venta R is designed as an all-rounder road bike with a top tube that is angled sharply downward towards the seat tube "to maximise seatpost flex and a lower standover height, especially on smaller sizes."

The Venta Disc 105 model that we reviewed features a race-styled geometry. The Venta R has an increased stack of 571mm in size 53, compared to the 564mm of the Venta Disc 105. The reach is just a touch shorter: 381.3mm versus 383mm. This suggests that the Venta R's ride position is a little more upright.

Builds and pricing

As mentioned up top, Basso is making the Venta R available in one spec - with Shimano 105 R7100 mechanical 12-speed groupset and Basso's own brand Microtech MCT wheels.

The wheels feature rims with a depth of 27mm and an internal width of 21mm. With a tyre clearance of up to 35mm, the Venta R is designed to tackle a variety of terrains, from tarmac to light gravel, according to the brand. That clearance suggests that all-road type riding won't be an issue, although you'd probably want more than 35mm tyres for more technical terrain.

Basso's UK distributor, Chicken Cyclekit, plans to offer Venta Rs in other builds. Details and prices have yet to be set. These will arrive in September at the earliest.

The Venta R comes in seven sizes from 42 to 61, and is available in two glossy colours – Magma Black and Pearl White.

bassobikes.com