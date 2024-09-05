Are No.22's titanium mudguards the most expensive in the world? Fancy fenders that "last a lifetime" start at over £750

New York-based No.22 Bicycle Company has released some super premium full-length titanium mudguards for road and gravel bikes, with prices starting at an eye-watering $1,000 (that's around £750).

As you get ready to dust off your winter bike, you might be wondering how much it'll cost to keep the road spray off you and your bike this winter. No.22 Bicycle Company claims to offer the "ultimate winter upgrade" with their titanium mudguards, which will set you back anywhere from $1,000 (~ £750) to $1,500 (~ £1,150). And we thought the Kinesis Fend Off Full Metal mudguards were expensive at £55.

The American brand is predominantly known for their custom titanium bikes, which are made entirely in house. Their disc brake road bikes start at $6,899 (~ £5,200) for just the frameset, and you're looking at a starting price of $12,979 (~ £9,800) for a complete bike.

Alongside these high-end bikes, they also make a range of titanium accessories, like the Silca Sicuro bottle cages, which are priced at around £90 each.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen pricey titanium mudguards from the brand. We covered a similar high-end offering back in 2022, but this latest version comes with the options of a new Cerakote ceramic-based finish.

The full-length mudguards are made from a single sheet of titanium with clean edges on all sides and No.22 promises "year-long durability, corrosion resistance, and lightweight performance", although, the brand doesn't provide details on the weight on its website.

These premium mudguards come in various widths to suit both road and gravel bikes. The road version accommodates tyres up to 30mm, while the gravel version fits tyres up to 35mm. According to the brand, these mudguards are compatible with every No.22 model, as well as nearly any road or gravel bike that supports mudguards.

There’s no denying they look great, and you can choose from various finishes for both widths... for that price it's just as well. The raw finish is priced at $1,000 (~ £750), one-colour anodised costs $1,100 (~ £830), while fade anodised or high polish finishes are $1,200 (~ £910). The most premium option, with Cerakote and anodised finish, comes in at $1,500 (~ £1,150).

No.22 also says that there's endless colour combinations if you want to match these mudguards to your No.22 frame.

