Absolute Black unveil pliable hot melt chain wax lubricant

The GRAPHENwax is Absolute Black’s new pliable hot wax lubricant which aims to defy the drawbacks of regular paraffin waxing. This comes from the brand who produced the world's first hydrocarbon-based chain lubricant containing graphene, costing a whopping £114.99 for 140ml.
Absolute Black says their new hot wax lubricant has “excellent durability whilst maintaining impressively low friction for a prolonged period of time, in both, wet and dry conditions”.
A quieter performance is also said to be delivered as the wax sticks better to the side of the link plates.
Breaking in the chain with the GRAPHENwax is reportedly significantly easier compared to other hot melt waxes. Absolute Black says that once the chain cools all that needs to be done is to run the chain between two fingers along its entire length, as shown in the video below.
The new wax is said not to chip, leave any marks or crumble, which means no mess putting the chain on the bike, and when in use while riding the wax protects the drivetrain for longer.
Absolute Black explains that they have not used Tungsten Disulfide (WS2) nor Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) additives in their formula as they say these substances only exhibit low friction qualities in vacuum or inert gas, and they rapidly oxidise in air giving them a short life span. Neither does the formula contain any oils or paraffin oils as this is also said to adversely impact the friction.
Other claimed benefits of the GRAPHENwax include quicker melting in the crockpot and no worries about the wax melting off the chain on a hot day.
The GRAPHENwax is available now at price of £24.95 which is hal price. That introductory offer will end on 1 March next year.
The brand launched their incredibly pricey £114.99 GRAPHENlube earlier this year in June, which came with bold claims of "3-10w savings over other lubes" and promises of lasting up to 1800km on a single application. We featured Graphenlube in this video, and found that claims of lower friction did seem to add up...
www.absoluteblack.cc
I've also got plenty of Aldi kit that is still going strong after a number of years including shorts, base layers and jackets. Even if it isn't my...
Please don't engage with him. We all know he's sitting there knocking one out while he reads the replies to his mad ramblings. I'm amazed he types...
Ah, the full zodiac from Aquarius to Sagittarius plus Ford and some rubber boats. Russell Grant your guide....
I agree it seems an area of the current highway code/law that is little understood - you only give priority to those to your right who are already...
It's a matter of presenting your arguments in an understandable way. You fired off a retort which starts with an assertion/accusation on my...
how basic? is vegetable oil okay? I have loads of that.
Got you covered! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/outsider-team/flectr-high-efficienc...
HOMES were evacuated after a gas pipe was cracked when a vehicle careered off a Brockenhurst road and ploughed into a hedge....
It may be nonsense but it takes me back to a happier time before Covid.
A motor mechanic would require a driving licence in order to be able to carry out test drives.