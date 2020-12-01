Absolute Black unveil pliable hot melt chain wax lubricant

The GRAPHENwax is Absolute Black’s new pliable hot wax lubricant which aims to defy the drawbacks of regular paraffin waxing. This comes from the brand who produced the world's first hydrocarbon-based chain lubricant containing graphene, costing a whopping £114.99 for 140ml.

Absolute Black says their new hot wax lubricant has “excellent durability whilst maintaining impressively low friction for a prolonged period of time, in both, wet and dry conditions”.

A quieter performance is also said to be delivered as the wax sticks better to the side of the link plates.

Breaking in the chain with the GRAPHENwax is reportedly significantly easier compared to other hot melt waxes. Absolute Black says that once the chain cools all that needs to be done is to run the chain between two fingers along its entire length, as shown in the video below.

The new wax is said not to chip, leave any marks or crumble, which means no mess putting the chain on the bike, and when in use while riding the wax protects the drivetrain for longer.

Absolute Black explains that they have not used Tungsten Disulfide (WS2) nor Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) additives in their formula as they say these substances only exhibit low friction qualities in vacuum or inert gas, and they rapidly oxidise in air giving them a short life span. Neither does the formula contain any oils or paraffin oils as this is also said to adversely impact the friction.

Other claimed benefits of the GRAPHENwax include quicker melting in the crockpot and no worries about the wax melting off the chain on a hot day.

The GRAPHENwax is available now at price of £24.95 which is hal price. That introductory offer will end on 1 March next year.

The brand launched their incredibly pricey £114.99 GRAPHENlube earlier this year in June, which came with bold claims of "3-10w savings over other lubes" and promises of lasting up to 1800km on a single application. We featured Graphenlube in this video, and found that claims of lower friction did seem to add up...

www.absoluteblack.cc