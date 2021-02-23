6 highlights from Rapha’s new spring collection

Rapha has unveiled its new spring line up, with an array of new colour options as well as the addition of some useful technical features…

Men’s Core Rain Jacket – Off White £100

The Core Rain Jacket is made of a lightweight, waterproof fabric for a protective outer layer that can also be comfortably stored in a rear pocket.

A redesigned elasticated cord around the hem, which sits lower, should provide a more secure fit.

The styling of this jacket has also been refreshed to include white logos on the rear and chest, as well as a signature armband for added visibility.

An off-set zip is designed to avoid irritation at the chin, while six ventilation holes under the armpits should aid temperature regulation.

Men’s Merino Base Layer Short Sleeve - Terracotta £60

This close-fitting base layer, which is cut long at the back, is made from 100% merino wool and is naturally odour resistant.

“All the seams have flatlock stitching so they won’t chafe and are positioned behind the shoulders to avoid bag or bib straps rubbing while cycling,” Rapha says.

Men’s Commuter Jacket - Green £100

A green colourway option of the lightweight, durable Commuter Jacket is now available.

All seams are sealed for protection against the elements in this waterproof jacket, while an integrated mesh back provides breathability around the collar.

The hood can be worn underneath a helmet when it’s chucking it down, and also it can be neatly tucked away thanks to a reflective retention strap.

Women’s Pro Team Detachable Bib Shorts £195

With magnetic clasp technology at the bottom of the mesh upper section, these bib shorts can be released with one hand, enabling female riders to remove without taking off a jersey.

“Positioned neatly just below the rear pockets of your jersey, the clasp is constructed with injection moulded plastic for long-lasting strength that ensures it will never come undone,” Rapha says.

This is attached to the shorts with a resilient grosgrain fabric which is bonded to the mesh upper section of the bib shorts.

A thicker section of fabric has been positioned between the buckle and the skin for padding.

These bibs also feature a redesigned chamois that uses a lightweight, high-density foam in a seamless construction.

Women’s Classic Flyweight Jersey - Mustard £90

The Flyweight Jersey is lightweight and breathable option for riding in hot and humid conditions.

This jersey features a new, expandable pocket construction that sits away from the body when full. “A mesh yoke at the rear and a mesh lining inside the pocket increases ventilation in areas of high perspiration,” Rapha says.

As well as this, the collar sits low for better breathability and unnecessary seams have been removed to improve moisture transfer.

Women’s Commuter Lightweight Jacket – Off White £80

This versatile lightweight jacket is designed for commuting in changeable conditions and can be stashed away in its integrated stuff sack.

Rapha claims the new fabric used in this urban jacket is exceptionally breathable and the brand has combined this with a mesh panel over the shoulders to prevent overheating when wearing a backpack.

A reflective pixel print pattern and oversized dot have been strategically placed to sit beneath the backpack, and reflective cuffs have been included to provide visibility when signalling at a turn.

