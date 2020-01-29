Cycling App of the Week: Haynes Bike Repair Guide

We don't really do app of the week every week any more, but when a super useful one comes along we'll revive the feature.... and you don't get much more useful than the Haynes Bike Repair Guide, featuring all the info you need to fix your steed on your mobile!

What is it?

Simply, everything you need in one place to perform most bike maintenance tasks. There are step-by-step tutorials including videos for all the jobs, and it's also updated with fresh content each month.

Walk-throughs of tasks performed pre-ride include checking the front hubs, checking the cockpit, frame checks and a drivetrain inspections, and there are detailed installation and repair instructions for every part of your bike from chainrings, to bottom brackets to truing your wheels. There are over 40,000 words and dozens of videos featured in the guide.

How can it help me?

As explained above, it will help you to perform bike maintenance tasks by providing the information in a format that is easy to follow. The 'Get Me Home!' section may prove particularly useful if you have a catastrophic failure on the road, with instructions for performing an emergency inner tube fix, how to single-speed your bike and how to fix buckled wheels for a temporary fix.

What makes it unique?

There are other bike repair apps available and there are plenty of handy tips in road.cc's How To section of course... but Haynes' authority coupled with the one-stop-shop appeal of this app makes it one of the most convenient out there.

Where can I get it?

The Haynes Bike Repair Guide is available for iPhone and Android, priced at £2.99 on both platforms. You can also check out the Haynes Repair Manual website here if you want a physical copy of their Bike Book.