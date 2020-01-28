Specialized launch all new Sirrus X 'grammuter' bike for 2020, with wider tyres, new geometry and 1x gearing

Specialized have launched an all new version of their popular Sirrus hybrid/commuter bike, the Sirrus X. This one is more than just a city dweller, with wider tyres, 1x gearing and disc brakes on all models.

6 of the best 2019 new-generation hybrids

Your complete guide to Specialized's 2019 road bike range

Like the standard Sirrus, the Sirrus X is unisex: "specifically designed as a shared design for Fitness riders", say Specialized. Rather than just taking the Sirrus, sticking some slightly bigger tyres on and changed the name, the Sirrus X also has a slightly different geometry, with a reach that is 10mm shorter and 15mm of extra stack.

Sirrus X 2.0 and 3.0 have 42mm tyres, while the higher end 4.0 and 5.0 drop down to 38mm because the addition of Future Shock suspension negates the need for very wide tyres to add comfort; the top-end Sirrus 5.0 is the only model that is set up for tubeless tyres.

All Sirrus X bikes have a single chainring for simplicity, and include eyelets at the dropouts and fork for mudguard mounting. Mounts for racks differ depending on the model.

There are also new standard Sirrus models for 2020, starting with the Sirrus 1.0 with an alloy frame and rim brakes, and going all the way up to the £1,999 Sirrus 6.0 with a carbon frame and fork, Future Shock and Shimano 105 shifting - all have 2x chainring set-ups as opposed to 1x on the Sirrus X models.

Models and prices of all Sirrus and Sirrus X bikes coming into the UK are as follows: ​

Sirrus X 5.0: £1,599

Sirrus X 4.0: £999

Sirrus X 3.0: £699

Sirrus X 2.0: £549

Sirrus X 2.0 Step-through: £549

Sirrus 6.0: £1,999

Sirrus 4.0: £1,299

Sirrus 3.0: £799

Sirrus 2.0: £549

Sirrus 2.0 Step-through: £549

Sirrus 1.0: £449

More details and all your buying options are now on the Specialized website. Does the dawn of the Sirrus X mean gravel and commuter bikes are now crossing over? We even reckon we've coined a new term to accurately describe it (see headline). Let us know what you think in the comments of course...