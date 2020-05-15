Zipp Service Course Seatpost 2020

The Zipp Service Course seatpost is well engineered, easy to adjust once its two bolts are in and holds the saddle rock solid thereafter. The matt silver finish makes it stand out from the crowd, but it only matches the other silver Zipp components.

The seatpost is part of the budget aluminium range of finishing kit made by the American wheel brand. It does the job of holding a saddle in place very well, but is no lighter than a generic alloy seatpost and no more comfortable. It requires patience (and occasional swearing) to poke the front of the two downward-facing bolts into its narrow cutout and get it threaded onto its nut. However, once you've got it started, it's very easy to get tilt angle exactly right.

The new matt silver finish is striking looking, but doesn't match more traditional polished silver components, so unless you buy the Zipp Service Course silver bar and stem you risk a collar-cuff mismatch.

The other thing that Zipp followers will notice is the new logo: the serifs have gone and the angle of italicisation has been reduced. That will also appeal more to some than to others.

Anyway, let's have a look at what's underneath the silver finish, which is called Nano Blast Silver Anodize and has been added to four different handlebars, a stem in various rises, and this seatpost, which comes in either inline (zero setback) or 20 degrees of setback like our sample. There are also 27.2mm or 31.6mm diameters.

The shaft and clamp are made from forged 6061 aluminium – not bonded, Zipp points out – for extra strength, but it's the clamp that's the interesting bit.

Two-bolt seatposts have always had an access issue: it's easy to get a tool to the rear bolt, but the front, unless it's in front of the post, Thomson style, can require fiddly solutions that include sliding a small spanner under the saddle or turning a knurled wheel with fingertips depending on design. Often, once you've tightened the rear, the tilt angle is wrong and you've got to start all over again with the front one.

Zipp's two downward-facing bolts mean you can tighten the bolts alternately with the same 5mm Allen key until you've got it perfect – but the front one is tricky to get started because its in a cutout that's too narrow for fingers and angled so you can't use a multi-tool without the handle getting in the way. It took me a few attempts at balancing the bolt on the end of a single Allen key with with the other hand holding the loose nut in place on top of the clamp (I could have done with a third hand to hold the saddle in place), but once it started threading it was more or less plain sailing. I was able to get the tilt exactly right immediately and it hasn't moved since.

The Zipp weighed 2g less than the outgoing Alpina alloy seatpost, so any weight saving was marginal. As for comfort, it's very unyielding – though no more so than the Alpina it replaced or any other alloy seatpost in my experience. Seatposts can add extra comfort but carbon is much better for achieving that (though more expensive).

On the subject of price, the Zipp Service Course seatpost undercuts almost all its rivals: it's cheaper than the Ritchey Classic 2 Bolt and half the price of the Easton EA90, though Deda's Zero range of alloy seatposts are all priced lower.

The Zipp Service Course seatpost doesn't really represent an upgrade over rival alloy seatposts since it's no lighter. However, the asking price is competitively low, it is well engineered, nicely finished and rock solid in use. It's a bit of a faff to fit but on balance it's worth it for the ease and range of adjustment once in place. The matt silver finish might not be for everyone, but the Zipp name carries a lot of kudos and this is a highly cost-effective way to get it onto your bike.

Great-functioning seatpost at a good price

