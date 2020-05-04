Vulpine Men’s Alpine Merino Blend LS Jersey

The Vulpine Men's Alpine Merino Blend Long Sleeve Jersey is comfortable and classic-looking, and the fairly light weight means you'll get plenty of use out of it during the spring, autumn, and even summer evenings.

Our man Jez reviewed one of this jersey's ancestors here on road.cc back in 2016. The Alpine has recently been updated, but this new version is a broadly similar concept, and there's lots to like here.

> Buy this online here

The biggest change is that rather than being pure merino wool, this one is 80% merino and 20% polyester. Your instinct might say that this is a downgrade, but the synthetic fibre adds a little durability and you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference in terms of feel. This is still soft (the diameter of the follicle is 18.5 micron; superfine) – it doesn't itch your arms when worn over a sleeveless baselayer, for instance – and lightweight at 180gsm.

If 180gsm doesn't mean much to you, it's grams per square metre. Not helping? To give you some indication, Vulpine also offers the Alpine in a short sleeve version made from exactly the same stuff; it's really not thick. Hold it up to the light and you can see through it quite easily.

The Alpine jersey could be used during the winter, but for me that would be as a mid-layer with something windproof over the top. You'll probably get far more use out of it during spring and autumn – worn with a gilet on cooler days – and perhaps even on early morning and late evening rides in the summer, depending on the setting of your internal thermostat.

You'll doubtless have heard the spiel about merino wool's benefits countless times before: it has natural wicking properties, it keeps you warm in cold conditions, it keeps you cool in hot conditions... All of that is true here. Merino also keeps you warm when wet although, on the downside, if you do get it soaked with rain or sweat, it does hang on to moisture more than many synthetic fabrics. That said, the Alpine is lightweight enough to dry out much quicker than many other wool jerseys.

Wool is famously resistant to odours and that certainly applies here. You can sit down at the mid-ride coffee stop safe in the knowledge that you're not going to put anyone else off their cappuccino, and no smells have developed long term. Go out on a sweat-fest of a ride and you'll doubtless want to sling it in the machine straight afterwards, but you could easily get a couple or three low-intensity rides around town between washes.

I found the cut of the Alpine jersey to be pretty close. If you're very slim you might find a little bit of bagginess around the middle (like the model in our photos), but I'm fairly skinny and I didn't have that once I had my usual pouch – containing inner tube, multi-tool and so on – in a rear pocket. I found the arms to be close fitting too, and it's not like I've been hitting the weights hard lately! I went by Vulpine's size guide and the fit was spot on without any flapping. There's quite a lot of stretch to accommodate heavier builds.

The Alpine is made with flatlock seams throughout and comes with a full-length front zip from YKK, a leather puller being easy enough to find with gloved fingers. A flap at the top of the zip prevents any scratching to your neck.

Round the back you get three open pockets plus a zipped fourth pocket for valuables. This one is big enough to take an iPhone X, for example, but not some of the supersized smartphones that are around these days (it measures about 150 x 75mm, but the 130mm zip can be the sticking point).

The tops of the two pockets towards the sides are slightly angled for easy access and have reflective taping stitched into them. Vulpine warns that you shouldn't load up the pockets too heavily because merino wool is naturally elastic. It's true that wool can sag, especially when wet, but I didn't have any problems carrying my usual bits and pieces. The stitching between the pockets has taped reinforcement inside to avoid any problems there.

Other details? There's the Vulpine name and logo embroidered behind the neck, you get a silicone gripper on the tail, and that's about it. Oh, and there's no scratchy label to annoy you. Instead, the washing instructions are printed inside. You can't tumble dry the Alpine but you can wash it in the machine at 30 degrees with other cycling gear.

This long sleeve version of the Alpine is also available in Charcoal Melange/Vulpine Green, Classic Navy/Yellow, and in Vulpine Green/Classic Navy. Short sleeve versions are also available in the same colours at £80. All of these options come in women's cuts too.

Value

In terms of rivals, the obvious comparison is with Rapha's Classic Long Sleeve Jersey II. Rapha's jersey is certainly exceptionally good and it's a similar price at £125, although the merino wool content is considerably lower (44% merino, 56% polyester).

The Pactimo High Country Wool Jersey that Emma reviewed last year was £120. It's available in a men's version too, both 60% merino, 32% Coolmax polyester and 8% nylon.

Other long sleeve jerseys that we've reviewed have been cheaper, but they've had lower merino content too: the Lusso Merino Long Sleeve Jersey (was £99.99 when we reviewed it, now £79.99) is 35% merino, 65% polyester, for example, while Triban's is 49% merino and 51% acrylic. That one is exceptional value at £49.99.

> Buyer's Guide: 20 of the best long-sleeve cycling jerseys

In short, the Vulpine jersey is among the more expensive options out there, but it has a higher merino content than most.

As I said up top, there's plenty to like about this jersey. It's super-comfy, it looks classy, and the design is relatively simple rather than overdone.

Verdict

Comfortable spring/autumn-weight merino jersey that's well made and versatile

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website