Vittoria Zaffiro Pro G2.0

The Vittoria Zaffiro Pro Graphene 2.0 tyre is cheaper than its popular Rubino and more race-orientated Corsa siblings. It is designed as a training or high mileage tyre, but while puncture resistance is good and grip is OK, it lacks much in the way of feedback and feel.

Graphene is something that Vittoria has been using in tyres for a few years now. The claimed benefits are that it improves rubber strength, cut and abrasion resistance, which is good news in a tyre that is designed for distance and durability.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The Zaffiro Pro is a non-tubeless clincher only model and is available in 25, 28, 30 and 32mm widths. Installation of the 32mm on test was very simple, with no tyre levers needed; inflated to 50psi, the tyre measured 34mm when installed onto a rim with a 21mm internal width.

The recommended pressure range of 45psi to 70psi is generous and should be wide enough for all. As a smaller, reasonably light rider I used the tyre at 50psi for all types of rides, keeping mostly to surfaced roads.

Given the reasonable width and the ability to be run at a lower pressure as a result, the ride is fairly comfortable and there is noticeably less road buzz and vibration compared with a narrower tyre. The tyre has a 60TPI (threads per inch) carcass, so it doesn't provide the most supple of rides, though this is only really noticeable when hitting potholes and square-edged bumps. Ride feel is quite muted, though, and with little feedback I found it took time to trust the tyre, although in fairness I didn't lose grip or feel it slide on any occasion, either traction or cornering.

> Buyer’s Guide: 23 of the best winter tyres

As time has passed, my confidence has grown and the level of grip seems quite good, with traction in particular being very good. I have experienced very little slip, even taking on the steepest 25%+ climbs around, and it also manages to grip on mossy green, leaf-covered wet lanes.

The tyre has a deep tread design, and while this isn't needed for water, it does seem to help on those smaller lanes that are often full of debris. I experienced no issues with grip where some tyres, including both gravel and road-specific models, have slipped and struggled.

While the Zaffiro Pro isn't designed to be used as a performance tyre, it hasn't impacted ride speeds significantly, although when fitted to a winter training bike this isn't something that I would really focus on. It has, however, been completely reliable, with no punctures – despite testing when there's been lots of hedge cutting. I'd expect puncture resistance to be a key factor if you're looking for a high mileage tyre, so this is a positive. The tyres have now completed over 450km, most of it in wet conditions on small, rougher roads, and they look excellent with no noticeable wear, cracks or tears evident.

The tyre thickness is generous, which will help, but it also has a double layer of puncture protection. This, along with the width, does add to the overall weight, although it's still reasonable for a fairly budget tyre, with our pair weighing 368g and 395g. This isn't far off others of a similar width, such as the 357g Panaracer T-Serv ProTite, and it's around the same as Giant's Gavia Fondo, which weighed 375g in the 32mm version that Stu tested last year, though that is tubeless. The Giant is also more expensive at £49.99, while the Panaracer is a tenner more.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a hardwearing winter or commuting tyre with good puncture resistance and excellent durability, the Vittoria Zaffiro Pro is a good option. Even at its rrp of just £29.99 it's good value, but you can find it for around £13, which is a real bargain.

Verdict

Durable tyre with good puncture resistance, although it feels a bit wooden and gives little feedback

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website