Vittoria Zaffiro Pro G2.0

The Vittoria Zaffiro Pro Graphene 2.0 tyre is cheaper than its popular Rubino and more race-orientated Corsa siblings. It is designed as a training or high mileage tyre, but while puncture resistance is good and grip is OK, it lacks much in the way of feedback and feel.
Graphene is something that Vittoria has been using in tyres for a few years now. The claimed benefits are that it improves rubber strength, cut and abrasion resistance, which is good news in a tyre that is designed for distance and durability.
The Zaffiro Pro is a non-tubeless clincher only model and is available in 25, 28, 30 and 32mm widths. Installation of the 32mm on test was very simple, with no tyre levers needed; inflated to 50psi, the tyre measured 34mm when installed onto a rim with a 21mm internal width.
The recommended pressure range of 45psi to 70psi is generous and should be wide enough for all. As a smaller, reasonably light rider I used the tyre at 50psi for all types of rides, keeping mostly to surfaced roads.
Given the reasonable width and the ability to be run at a lower pressure as a result, the ride is fairly comfortable and there is noticeably less road buzz and vibration compared with a narrower tyre. The tyre has a 60TPI (threads per inch) carcass, so it doesn't provide the most supple of rides, though this is only really noticeable when hitting potholes and square-edged bumps. Ride feel is quite muted, though, and with little feedback I found it took time to trust the tyre, although in fairness I didn't lose grip or feel it slide on any occasion, either traction or cornering.
As time has passed, my confidence has grown and the level of grip seems quite good, with traction in particular being very good. I have experienced very little slip, even taking on the steepest 25%+ climbs around, and it also manages to grip on mossy green, leaf-covered wet lanes.
The tyre has a deep tread design, and while this isn't needed for water, it does seem to help on those smaller lanes that are often full of debris. I experienced no issues with grip where some tyres, including both gravel and road-specific models, have slipped and struggled.
While the Zaffiro Pro isn't designed to be used as a performance tyre, it hasn't impacted ride speeds significantly, although when fitted to a winter training bike this isn't something that I would really focus on. It has, however, been completely reliable, with no punctures – despite testing when there's been lots of hedge cutting. I'd expect puncture resistance to be a key factor if you're looking for a high mileage tyre, so this is a positive. The tyres have now completed over 450km, most of it in wet conditions on small, rougher roads, and they look excellent with no noticeable wear, cracks or tears evident.
The tyre thickness is generous, which will help, but it also has a double layer of puncture protection. This, along with the width, does add to the overall weight, although it's still reasonable for a fairly budget tyre, with our pair weighing 368g and 395g. This isn't far off others of a similar width, such as the 357g Panaracer T-Serv ProTite, and it's around the same as Giant's Gavia Fondo, which weighed 375g in the 32mm version that Stu tested last year, though that is tubeless. The Giant is also more expensive at £49.99, while the Panaracer is a tenner more.
Conclusion
If you are looking for a hardwearing winter or commuting tyre with good puncture resistance and excellent durability, the Vittoria Zaffiro Pro is a good option. Even at its rrp of just £29.99 it's good value, but you can find it for around £13, which is a real bargain.
Verdict
Durable tyre with good puncture resistance, although it feels a bit wooden and gives little feedback
Make and model: Vittoria Zaffiro Pro G2.0
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
On a few websites the Zaffiro Pro G2.0 is described as 'a particularly durable folding tyre for road bikes and offers excellent grip even under tough conditions as well as a high durability. With its mixed tread design, this tyre is ideal for all-round use and therefore perfectly suited for your daily commute or training session. The Graphene 2.0 compound provides excellent resistance to cuts and punctures.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Vittoria:
Casing: 60 TPI Nylon
SIZE - 700
WIDTH - 32c
ETRTO - 32-622
TIRE BUILD - Foldable bead
MATERIAL - Nylon 26 TPI
COLOR - Full Black
CLAIMED WEIGHT - 395g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
At full rrp it's decent value, but can be found for a lot less if you shop around online.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Zaffiro is easy to fit and performance is what you would expect of a tyre designed for winter or longer distance riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Puncture resistance seems good, which is important for training or long distance tyres. It was also easy to fit and appears to be wearing well with no wear showing after hundreds of kilometres.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A little lacking in terms of feedback; early on in testing it was difficult to trust the level of grip, though this improved with use.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite well priced, being puncture resistant and reasonably quick, but does lack feel compared to some other tyres. You pay more for those though: another tenner for the Panaracer mentioned in the review, and £49.99 for the Giant (although it is tubeless).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, if looking for a reliable winter road tyre, and especially at the prices it can be found for.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It seems strong, capable of long distances, and easy to fit, but it's lacking in feel and response. Once you are used to that it is easier to ride, and overall it's a good, reliable tyre.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
