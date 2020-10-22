The Vision TriMax Carbon Stem is aluminium with a carbon skin, which makes it less expensive than a full carbon one for a similar weight. Some may find the plastic faceplate cover a bit gimmicky, but underneath that and the bling carbon skin is a functional, decent stem – something you can easily get elsewhere for less.

The 'Carbon' refers to the unidirectional carbon skin Vision applies to the aluminium body via its CSI (carbon structural integration) process – this is not a full carbon stem.

But then, full carbon is not necessarily an advantage in a stem, as alloy stems can be as light or lighter. The TriMax is lighter than its own full-carbon big brother, the Metron, for instance. Part-carbon is also cheaper – the Vision Metron costs over £250.

Vision does not claim any extra performance benefits from the carbon skin, but it looks great, especially with the stealth graphics, and matches a Vision carbon bar well.

The TriMax Carbon's actual body is 3D forged and then CNC machined from 2014 aluminium, which is common in automotive and aerospace manufacturing and perfect for a lightweight bike stem.

The faceplate is surprisingly minimalistic, with a relatively small clamping area even compared to similar cutaway or even two-piece faceplate designs. However, once installed (I paired it with a carbon Metron Aero) I found no movement of any kind and no creaking. The bolts are chromoly rather than titanium, so there are no strength worries there.

The faceplate cover, made from a very tough composite plastic, gives a menacing drone-like look. Those seeking ultimate performance will have to decide whether to put it on for the probable single-watt saving, or take it off and save nine grams. You may also want to review your life choices at the same time...

The cover simply snaps on over the faceplate, but is secure enough to be hard to get back off: it takes strong fingernails to lever it away. Vision doesn't say whether the cover has any performance benefits – read into that what you will.

Also, and maybe it's a bit nitpicky, but if it is intended for ultimate aero, it could sit flush with the stem instead of leaving a step of just over a millimetre.

Performance is on a par with the aluminium ITM stem this replaces. I can't detect any increase in stiffness, but then again I am no Peter Sagan bending everything except the girder-like Zipp SL Sprint. I'd say it's fine for club-level riding and racing (the Vision Metron Carbon looks designed for Sagan-level stiffness, if that's what you're after).

The Vision TriMax Carbon only comes in a +/-6° rise. Steeper options would be good for those looking for more aggressive positions.

Value

Vision's TriMax series is one rung down from its flagship Metron range, and consequently this stem is expensive at £139.95 – if not nearly as expensive as the full-carbon Vision Metron at £255.95. That, however, has a more muscular-looking design similar to the £254 Zipp SL Sprint, while the similarly super-stiff PRO Vibe carbon stem is £249.99.

Abandon the looks of a carbon skin and comparable, all-aluminium mid-range stems such as the Easton EA70, which is lighter at 140g, cost significantly less at £49.99. The FSA Energy SCR stem, meanwhile, comes with titanium hardware, is lighter still at 133g, and costs £68.

The Vision TriMax Carbon stem doesn't offer any performance advantage over far cheaper, all-aluminium stems. The faceplate cover is quirky and the whole thing has the high-end looks to happily pair with fancy carbon bars, but in reality the extra features, and the extra costs, are for the aesthetics.

Verdict

Decent alloy stem with features that add obvious extra cost, but little extra function

