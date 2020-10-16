The Vision Metron SB20 seatpost is the pro-level model that has a single-piece carbon fibre shaft and titanium hardware. It comes with a Di2 battery mount. As you'd expect given the price, it's very nicely made and has a premium look, but it doesn't offer much – if any – weight saving over less expensive posts and doesn't add any detectable comfort either. On its website, Vision says "a good seatpost is essential for consistent power delivery against the clock" and that the Metron "delivers", but there don't appear to be any aerodynamic shapes in the Metron's design and there's no data to back this up.

The Metron range is Vision's top-level componentry used by its sponsored pro teams, which include EF Education First and Jumbo-Visma. It's the money-no-object stuff that ought to do everything better, but at over £200 I would expect it to weigh at least under 200g, like the Prime Primavera which is almost £100 cheaper and also 350mm long.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Carbon seatposts ought to add comfort and vibration damping compared to aluminium posts, but I found it hard to detect much extra comfort compared to the aluminium Zipp Service Course, although it did damp higher frequency vibration better than the aluminium.

I wondered if the overbuilt, angular head adds a little too much rigidity to the Vision's construction. A round post tends to flex more evenly along its length, but even with a reasonable amount of seatpost exposed I found that the best way to improve rear-end comfort with the Vision was to lower my tyre pressure.

To be fair, Vision doesn't explicitly claim that the Metron seatpost adds comfort, but I don't think it's unreasonable to expect a premium carbon post to be quite a bit more comfortable than an aluminium one that's four times cheaper, and, as I mentioned, apart from the recessed bolts being shrouded (as they generally must be with the two-bolt design) I couldn't see any evidence of aerodynamic design for delivering consistent power "against the clock".

Setup and ride

Even though you ideally need at least three hands to set up two-bolt clamps like this, it's worth it for the ease of fore-aft and tilt adjustment. It's easier to fit the saddle to the seatpost before you fit the seatpost to the bike, so that you can turn post and saddle upside down and get the recessed bolt started without it trying to fall out. Then you can make adjustments once it's on the bike.

With the two-bolt type, once the rails are in and clamped, they're held very securely and the saddle's not going anywhere – as was the case with the Vision Metron. Incidentally, the Metron seatpost is compatible with both round and oval rails.

To help the clamp stay fixed in place, the top of the seatpost head has a grippy finish, but really the design is so good that it's probably not needed, because the even tension between the two bolts is easily enough.

The 27.2mm version I tested (it's also available in 31.6mm diameter) fitted beautifully into the frame with a thin coating of the complimentary carbon paste that comes in the box, and stayed perfectly in place with zero slippage throughout the test period.

A Di2 battery mount is also supplied, which I didn't use as I'm running mechanical on my test bike.

Since everything about the Vision Metron right down to the packaging itself – a very chic black box – has a very premium look and feel, I had high expectations for the ride quality, so was slightly surprised when I took it on its first outing – a 2.5-hour ride around Surrey lanes that are just starting to get potholey. It didn't feel that different from an aluminium seatpost four times cheaper – the Zipp Service Course. And, as mentioned, it didn't make my bike much lighter either.

Value and conclusion

Yes, £215 sounds like a lot of money, but there are more expensive seatposts out there. The Enve Carbon Seatpost costs aother £55 and is heavier than the Vision. The Canyon VCLS 2.0 is just over a tenner more than the Vision, but the high price is more easily justified here because the Canyon has an innovative leaf-spring suspension system, specifically to improve comfort.

The Ritchey WCS Carbon Flexlogic is cheaper at £187 and quite a bit lighter at 163g.

> 9 ways to make your bike more comfortable

So, the Vision Metron is high quality, well engineered, strong and has WorldTour looks, but it might not decrease weight or increase comfort as much as the high price implies it should.

Verdict

Super-expensive, high-quality pro-level seatpost that delivers strength and rigidity rather than comfort and low weight

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website