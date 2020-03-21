Prime Primavera Inline Carbon Seatpost

Prime's Primavera Inline Carbon Seatpost is light in weight and in price. It features a clamp system that makes position adjustments easy while the carbon construction offers a little comfort boost over an aluminium post. At this price, it's an excellent upgrade.

The Primavera is available in two options, one with a 10mm 'setback' and the inline version that I have here. Both posts come in a 350mm length and in either a 27.2mm diameter or 31.6mm. The price is good for a carbon post and the weight is decent too. You also benefit from a little extra comfort.

Fitting the seatpost is probably the only area where Prime could have done a bit better. The clamp system is perfectly secure, and I was able to set my saddle in the correct position pretty easily, but there are better clamps out there.

Here, you adjust the fore/aft position and the tilt together. Easton's EA90 seatpost has a slightly better system that separates the two adjustments, making tiny position changes a bit easier. That said, I'm not overly fussy about my setup – once I get things about right I tend to leave it.

While we're at the saddle, the clamp is a top/bottom loading design. This means that you can use saddles with round and oval rails. Prime also confirms that you can use this post with carbon and alloy rails alike.

Comfort is one of the main benefits when using a carbon seatpost. We're not talking about huge shock absorbing potential here, but over broken roads and coarse tarmac a good carbon seatpost will transfer less buzz to the rider. The Primavera worked brilliantly, soaking up buzz well.

One thing that I really like about the design is the subtle logos that give the post a smooth look. The clean lines that the carbon construction creates really help here; it looks a lot more expensive than it is.

The price is very good, undercutting similar offerings from Ritchey (£187), Enve (£270) and many others. At £129.99 – currently £109.99 – this is not much more than a higher-end aluminium post. The Easton EA90 that I mentioned earlier is £99.99.

With the performance, weight, construction quality and price all taken into account, the Prime Primavera Inline Carbon seatpost is an excellent option if you're looking to upgrade from aluminium to carbon.

Verdict

Lightweight, very good construction and pretty cheap too

