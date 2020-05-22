Velopac RidePac Lite Blue

The VeloPac RidePac Lite is a very neat cycling-specific wallet-cum-organiser that keeps your phone protected and your jersey pockets tidy.

The RidePac Lite is something I didn't know I wanted, if not quite at the level of something I can't live without (as the rest of the quote goes). It's slightly too long for jerseys with shorter pockets – although it's a stylish item, things sticking out of jersey pockets (with the exception of a rolled-up race cape) is not a great look – but, in its defence, it can swallow 'plus' sized phones up to 170mm long. If you're using a smaller phone, such as an iPhone 7 or 8 at 138mm (as I am), there is a RidePac Lite Mini for phones up to 140mm, which would fit securely in all jersey pockets and also costs £20.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Usually my pocket filing system is at the mercy of the jersey I choose. Does it have a valuables pocket? What side is it on? Will pocket sag ensue if a gel and a multi-tool are in the same pocket? Will my keys scratch my phone or puncture my gel? Did I actually remember to zip it up? And so on. There's enough faffing before a bike ride without all that. This VeloPac RidePac Lite solves it at a stroke – and it protects your phone too.

Compared with the £25 Chrome Phone Pouch we reviewed recently, which is literally a phone pouch, you get a lot of features for your money. Inside the waterproof ripstop nylon outer there's a main compartment, a divider that keeps your phone separate, a credit card pocket and a zipped section for money and keys.

The divider inside the VeloPac is tall enough to shield your phone from the zip even if it moves up to the top of the compartment when riding – something that concerned Pat with the exposed zip inside the Muc-Off Essentials Case. In addition – unlike the Muc-Off – the VeloPac's outer walls are padded with a thin foam, giving your phone an extra layer of protection. It's worth pointing out that the Muc-Off is £5 cheaper, though.

As for the VeloPac's capacity, you could fit gels and even a small multi-tool in too, but I preferred to keep it as slim as possible and spread the load between the three pockets as usual, keeping an inner tube in my seat pack as usual. Once zipped up, the various valuables do stay in their separate compartments over the course of a ride thanks to the intelligent layout.

The outer zip is the water resistant type that's used for watersports, but VeloPac doesn't claim it's waterproof: it leaves a small gap when it's closed. However, I found that unless it was completely submerged – which doesn't happen on a regular rainy bike ride – it didn't let in any water at all. It also kept out sweat and condensation effectively.

Apart from this vivid blue there's orange, purple, pink, teal and mocha on offer – all are highly presentable and perfect for display on the cafe table next to the flat white and raspberry cake. (Reminder: sweaty helmets, mitts and mini-pumps should not be on the table.)

At 18.5cm x 10cm it fits widthways into all jersey pockets but is on the tall side for some – although the blame could equally lie with those particular jerseys for their pockets being too short. Because its waterproof fabric is slippery, I didn't feel confident going out riding with the VeloPac unless it was completely inside a pocket for fear of it jumping out. I already mentioned that with my iPhone 7 I really needed the RidePac Lite Mini, rather than this 'plus' sized sample, which would have fitted inside all jersey pockets.

> Emergency essentials: 10 things to take on every ride

However, in the majority of jerseys where it fits, it fills out a jersey pocket evenly and supports it well, eliminating pocket sag and unsightly bulges.

The VeloPac RidePac Lite is reasonably well priced compared to competitors. The Rapha Rainproof Essentials case costs £25 and comes in 150mm or 170mm versions; Le Col's PU-coated waterproof leather Cycling Wallet (one size, internal length 162mm) costs £45, while the Bellroy x MAAP All Conditions Phone Pocket is £79. At the other end of the scale, the Endura FS-260 Pro Jersey Wallet, which is unpadded, goes for £15.99, and the Muc-Off Essentials Case mentioned earlier is £15.

The VeloPac RidePac Lite is attractively designed, well thought out, as waterproof as you'll ever need for cycling and padded enough to protect a phone without its case. Our test sample was unfortunately the wrong size for my smaller iPhone 7, but if you use a big phone and are used to dealing with the issues that come with that size, you'll love it. So you do need deep pockets for this one, but as it offers good value at £20, you don't at the same time.

Verdict

Good looking, neat and well-priced wallet that looks after your phone and other valuables in style

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website