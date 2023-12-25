The Pas Normal Studios Logo Deep Winter Gloves are extremely warm, the wind resistance is excellent and they are very comfortable. If you do a lot of proper winter riding then these would be a great purchase, although it's a premium product that comes with a premium price.

When these gloves arrived to review, I thought perhaps road.cc had partnered with a snowboarding website. They are super warm, designed for the coldest of days. Pas Normal Studios (PNS from now on) rates them from -10℃ to 0℃, although I found them fine to wear in slightly warmer termperatures than this. Unsurprisingly, I haven't had the opportunity to test them anywhere near -10℃, but I have worn them in icy northerly wind with a 'feels like' temperature around -4℃ and likely colder while descending.

Given how warm these are, I'd suspect unless you commute whatever the weather or suffer with Raynaud's then you would likely only use these a few months of the year. However, if you've ever been caught in some awful weather with the wrong glove choice then I'm sure you'd agree that you'd rather have gloves that are slightly too warm than too cold.

The PNS gloves are claimed to be wind resistant rather than windproof, but I didn't find them lacking. With a cold northerly blowing, the Primaloft fabric kept my hands warm, even while descending at a decent speed in temperatures below zero.

The gloves are also water resistant. I put this to the test by going out on a miserable 1℃, wet and windy day. Water beaded on the surface, and after a few hours of rain they were a bit damp inside but still just about warm enough. I also tried them on a truly awful day, and I think you'd perhaps be better with some Gore-Tex or neoprene gloves.

Unsurprisingly, given how insulated these are, they aren't the most breathable. On a sunny 2℃ day after a decent effort up a 15-minute climb, I took these off briefly and steam started coming out of the gloves! Even on a more sedate ride, I think anything more than about 5-6℃ and you'd find these too warm.

Surprisingly, these gloves made me spend more money. During winter I am often happy to skip the cafe as my hands get too cold. However, wearing these meant I was happier stopping and didn't once moan to my riding partners about my hands being too cold.

With all of the material to make these warm, they are quite bulky. It was possible to fit them in a pocket if it did get warm, but I'd say they are best reserved for days when you need gloves the entire ride. Realistically, it is unlikely you'd start the ride needing these gloves and then for the weather to warm up enough to not need any gloves, which for me is around 10-12℃.

The gloves don't have any padding, but given how much insulation there is, I didn't really feel like any was required. I've done a few long rides in them and not had any issues, and I do occasionally suffer with numb hands.

The gloves are touchscreen compatible and this works well – good for messaging the always late group rider.

I often get a runny nose in wintry conditions, and the nose-wipe section on these gloves is excellent – very large on both hands and comfortable.

The cuffs are long and can be adjusted with the Velcro straps. Jacket cuffs fit underneath them easily, minimising any skin exposure.

The gloves come in three sizes, small, medium and large. I tested the medium and they were true to the size guide. They fit my averaged size hands well.

They are also available in a lobster claw version, which I would expect would be even warmer.

At £90 these are some of the most expensive winter gloves on the market, but the quality goes a long way to justifying that. If you suffer from cold hands then they could be worth every penny.

For a lot of people in the UK I suspect these are a bit niche; you'd only need them sparingly over winter. However, they really made me enjoy winter riding, and given the quality I would expect they'll last you many winters.

These aren't the most expensive gloves we've ever tested, either: the Castelli Spectacolo gloves were £110 when we tested them, and were rated highly for all but the coldest days, and they've gone up since then to £125!

The PNS Logos do look expensive compared with many, though. Stu recently reviewed the GripGrab Ride Windproof Deep Winter Lobster Gloves, which are £54.95 and received a good review, though the lobster design isn't for everyone.

And the Galibier Barrier Deep Winter Gloves received a great review a few years ago, and are still high on the road.cc best buy guide. They are now £32.68.

Overall, the PNS Logos are a great pair of very warm gloves suitable for the coldest of days. The Primaloft fabric is excellent and the wind resistance meant my hands were toasty descending in very cold weather. If you suffer with cold hands then these could transform your winter riding.

Extremely warm winter gloves that are suitable for the harshest conditions

