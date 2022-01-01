Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - long sleeve
Velocio Women’s Signature Long Sleeve

Velocio Women’s Signature Long Sleeve

8
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Jan 01, 2022 09:45
0
£150.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Very good close-fitting jersey with great breathability and slim, long sleeves that pair well with gloves
Fantastic figure-hugging fit
Seamless sleeve cuffs to gloves
Inclusive sizing (XXS and XXXL)
High-quality fabrics
Price
Not warm
Short in the torso
Weight: 
178g
Contact: 
eu.velocio.cc
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Velocio's Women's Signature Long Sleeve Jersey is brilliant for dry, mild rides. It does a great job of knocking the edge off the chills without any excess bulk, and with its very thin and close-fitting construction it's easy to add layers on top to increase the range of temperatures it's suitable for.

The Signature Long Sleeve is designed to work as an alternative to a short sleeve jersey and arm warmer combo, and worn as a mid-layer on colder days, beneath Velocio's Signature Softshell Jacket, for example.

> Buy this online here

It's made in Italy from a 'Mid-weight Denier Gradient Italian milled' fabric (61% polyamide, 25% polyester, 14% elastane) designed to provide light warmth. It's very stretchy and the fabric hugs your skin for a snug race fit.

The slim sleeves are brilliant; they're the perfect width and length for my arms, and they're long enough to slip seamlessly under gloves so you don't get that annoying bare skin gap.

2021 Velocio Women's Signature Long Sleeve - hem.jpg

On the other hand, the torso is slightly shorter than I prefer, and as a result the silicone band struggles a little to keep the slightly dropped tail in place – the jersey wants to ride up to my waist.

2021 Velocio Women's Signature Long Sleeve - gripper.jpg

The fabric wicks away sweat well; it is breathable, offering good performance in warmer temperatures and those packed with efforts. The jersey provides UPF50+ sun protection so you can continue to wear it on those late spring, early summer days when it's a little cooler but the UV is still high.

2021 Velocio Women's Signature Long Sleeve - chest.jpg

However, the jersey is a little less effective when the temperature drops, as it's not in any way windproof or able to deal with changeable conditions by itself. That said, as the fit hugs your body and the fabrics used are very thin, it's easy to layer up with a gilet, wind jacket or waterproof on top and still move freely during efforts. While it serves a very narrow purpose when worn on its own, the good fit helps it work effectively in combination with other layers.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling gilets

At the rear you've got three pockets. They're not enormous – 16cm deep, at most – but an elasticated band at the top does ensure everything inside stays in place, and the two outer pockets helpfully have slightly sloping sides so it's easier to swing your arm round to fetch out nutrition or suchlike.

2021 Velocio Women's Signature Long Sleeve - pockets.jpg

There's a zipped one for valuables, too, which is a reasonable size – you can fit keys or a wallet in there, but typically large smartphones don't fit comfortably.

2021 Velocio Women's Signature Long Sleeve - zip pocket.jpg

Only a fairly small reflective logo and one 0.5cm-wide, 6cm-long reflective strip are included on the outer edge of the right pocket; it's not really enough to have an impact, in my opinion.

You do have the choice between four colours in a plain finish, though: Deep Sea, Fire Red, Anthracite and Army (which I had on test).

Value

Priced at £150, this is quite expensive. Emma was really impressed by the levels of breathability offered by Castelli's close-fitting, fleecy Diagonal Women's Jersey FZ, which has gone up since she tested it but is still £25 less than the Velocio.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

There's also a women's version of the Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey which Nick reviewed, and it offers a similar performance for £95.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a very comfortable and well made mid-layer, and with such a thin construction it's very easy to pair with a windproof and waterproof for getting through early morning rides that start off cold and those days when the conditions are very changeable. The sleeves are just the right width and length for a seamless transition to gloves.

It's a high price for a jersey you'd want to often pair with protective layers on top, but this sort of layering system is a very good investment.

Verdict

Good close-fitting jersey with great breathability and slim, long sleeves that pair well with gloves

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Women's Signature Long Sleeve

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Velocio says: "The Goldilocks of ride layering the Signature Long Sleeve reframes what's ideal for fall riding. We choose exceptionally breathable and moisture wicking fabric for best-in-class temperature regulation. Thanks to light weight cool design option the Signature Long Sleeve works well as a standalone replacement for jersey+arm warmers, or as a mid-layer on colder days beneath our Signature Softshell Jacket."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velocio lists:

Mid-weight Denier Gradient Italian milled fabric provides light thermal protection, excellent wicking and breathability.

Micro-fleece lined sleeve cuff and collar

Reflective logos and trim details for visibility

Water-resistant zippered pocket ideal for valuables

Ultra soft hand feel, stretchy for excellent mobility

UPF50+ sun protection

YKK Zipper with internal flap and garage

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

More expensive than other close-fitting options with plenty of breathability including Castelli's Diagonal Women's Jersey FZ (£125) and Rapha's Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey (£95).

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Brilliantly by itself in milder conditions and those rides with efforts sprinkled in too, thanks to the high breathability of the fabric, and with its thin construction it's easy to pull on a protective layer on top for colder/grimmer days and still move perfectly freely.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The figure-hugging fit, especially the slim, long sleeves that pair well with gloves.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Price and short torso.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Great close-fitting jersey with slim, long sleeves that work well with gloves. While it performs perfectly well on its own early autumn, and consequently late spring too, you can also wear a baselayer below or a gilet, wind jacket or waterproof easily on top and still move freely during efforts. It's a high price for a jersey you'd want to often pair with protective layers on top, but this sort of layering system is a good investment.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Velocio Women’s Signature Long Sleeve 2021
Velocio Women’s Signature Long Sleeve
Velocio 2021
Velocio
Women's Clothing
women's jerseys
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments