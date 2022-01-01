Velocio Women’s Signature Long Sleeve

Velocio's Women's Signature Long Sleeve Jersey is brilliant for dry, mild rides. It does a great job of knocking the edge off the chills without any excess bulk, and with its very thin and close-fitting construction it's easy to add layers on top to increase the range of temperatures it's suitable for.
The Signature Long Sleeve is designed to work as an alternative to a short sleeve jersey and arm warmer combo, and worn as a mid-layer on colder days, beneath Velocio's Signature Softshell Jacket, for example.
It's made in Italy from a 'Mid-weight Denier Gradient Italian milled' fabric (61% polyamide, 25% polyester, 14% elastane) designed to provide light warmth. It's very stretchy and the fabric hugs your skin for a snug race fit.
The slim sleeves are brilliant; they're the perfect width and length for my arms, and they're long enough to slip seamlessly under gloves so you don't get that annoying bare skin gap.
On the other hand, the torso is slightly shorter than I prefer, and as a result the silicone band struggles a little to keep the slightly dropped tail in place – the jersey wants to ride up to my waist.
The fabric wicks away sweat well; it is breathable, offering good performance in warmer temperatures and those packed with efforts. The jersey provides UPF50+ sun protection so you can continue to wear it on those late spring, early summer days when it's a little cooler but the UV is still high.
However, the jersey is a little less effective when the temperature drops, as it's not in any way windproof or able to deal with changeable conditions by itself. That said, as the fit hugs your body and the fabrics used are very thin, it's easy to layer up with a gilet, wind jacket or waterproof on top and still move freely during efforts. While it serves a very narrow purpose when worn on its own, the good fit helps it work effectively in combination with other layers.
At the rear you've got three pockets. They're not enormous – 16cm deep, at most – but an elasticated band at the top does ensure everything inside stays in place, and the two outer pockets helpfully have slightly sloping sides so it's easier to swing your arm round to fetch out nutrition or suchlike.
There's a zipped one for valuables, too, which is a reasonable size – you can fit keys or a wallet in there, but typically large smartphones don't fit comfortably.
Only a fairly small reflective logo and one 0.5cm-wide, 6cm-long reflective strip are included on the outer edge of the right pocket; it's not really enough to have an impact, in my opinion.
You do have the choice between four colours in a plain finish, though: Deep Sea, Fire Red, Anthracite and Army (which I had on test).
Value
Priced at £150, this is quite expensive. Emma was really impressed by the levels of breathability offered by Castelli's close-fitting, fleecy Diagonal Women's Jersey FZ, which has gone up since she tested it but is still £25 less than the Velocio.
There's also a women's version of the Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey which Nick reviewed, and it offers a similar performance for £95.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a very comfortable and well made mid-layer, and with such a thin construction it's very easy to pair with a windproof and waterproof for getting through early morning rides that start off cold and those days when the conditions are very changeable. The sleeves are just the right width and length for a seamless transition to gloves.
It's a high price for a jersey you'd want to often pair with protective layers on top, but this sort of layering system is a very good investment.
Verdict
Good close-fitting jersey with great breathability and slim, long sleeves that pair well with gloves
Make and model: Velocio Women's Signature Long Sleeve
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says: "The Goldilocks of ride layering the Signature Long Sleeve reframes what's ideal for fall riding. We choose exceptionally breathable and moisture wicking fabric for best-in-class temperature regulation. Thanks to light weight cool design option the Signature Long Sleeve works well as a standalone replacement for jersey+arm warmers, or as a mid-layer on colder days beneath our Signature Softshell Jacket."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists:
Mid-weight Denier Gradient Italian milled fabric provides light thermal protection, excellent wicking and breathability.
Micro-fleece lined sleeve cuff and collar
Reflective logos and trim details for visibility
Water-resistant zippered pocket ideal for valuables
Ultra soft hand feel, stretchy for excellent mobility
UPF50+ sun protection
YKK Zipper with internal flap and garage
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
More expensive than other close-fitting options with plenty of breathability including Castelli's Diagonal Women's Jersey FZ (£125) and Rapha's Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey (£95).
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Brilliantly by itself in milder conditions and those rides with efforts sprinkled in too, thanks to the high breathability of the fabric, and with its thin construction it's easy to pull on a protective layer on top for colder/grimmer days and still move perfectly freely.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The figure-hugging fit, especially the slim, long sleeves that pair well with gloves.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Price and short torso.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Great close-fitting jersey with slim, long sleeves that work well with gloves. While it performs perfectly well on its own early autumn, and consequently late spring too, you can also wear a baselayer below or a gilet, wind jacket or waterproof easily on top and still move freely during efforts. It's a high price for a jersey you'd want to often pair with protective layers on top, but this sort of layering system is a good investment.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
