The Velocio Men’s Concept Jersey is lightweight and breathable, and ideal for hot days in the saddle. The low-cut neck may not suit everyone, but I was thankful for it on hot climbs as it means excellent cooling. The zipped pocket is a real boon while comfort and performance are excellent, but a lack of versatility for cooler weather means they only go so far to justifying the massive price tag.

> Buy this online here

We've had some uncharacteristically hot weather in the UK, and I've been grateful to have the Concept jersey in my arsenal. I've been wearing it for everything from hot, high-intensity climbs to endurance rides, and have never been left wanting for more performance, breathability or comfort.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The first thing you noticed is the absence of a collar. Velocio has used a super low-cut neck (which I'll leave you to judge the aesthetics of), and functionally it's brilliant. I didn't realise, until trying the Concept jersey, that I found collars restrictive. It turns out I do; it's certainly very comfortable without one. I also note how cool my front and chest feel without needing to unzip the jersey, which has to bring aerodynamic benefits.

The fit is good. It's designed to be tight and the material is stretchy to accommodate. I come up as a medium on the Velocio size guide and, although it fitted well, I probably could have got away with a small given the stretchiness – and also because it isn't horrifically short in the body the way some aero jerseys are.

The Concept is 86% Polyester/14% Elastane, so nothing new there, although the 86% is recycled so top marks to Velocio for that. It's made in Italy and the quality of seams is good, the YKK zippers should ensure durability and – after two months with it on test – I'm convinced it will last.

Like many lightweight jerseys it isn't completely opaque so you can see bib straps through it, but you shouldn't get pulled over for public indecency like in some summer jerseys.

My usual go-to jersey for fast summer rides is the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 and, in many ways, the Concept is very similar. They're both expensive, both claim aero benefits and both are extremely breathable.

The Concept does get one up on Castelli's offering with its valuables pocket, though; given the size and expense of today's supersize smartphones, a zip means there's one less thing to worry about as you ride.

Speaking of pockets, on the rear sit three large open pockets (with a reflective logo on the middle one), and that side-entry zipped one. They're large enough to fit everything I need for a multi-hour ride, and don't sag even when heavily loaded.

As for the price, £162 makes it one of the most expensive jerseys we've ever tested. It's up there with the Gore C7 Race Jersey (£159.99) and the Nalini AHS Mortirolo (£155) which, as you would hope, also perform excellently.

> How to choose the best cycling jersey — everything you need to know about fabrics, fit, features and more

The Concept jersey is functionally excellent, but lacks the versatility necessary for UK riding to earn its astronomical price. If you regularly ride in conditions above 25 degrees it's a far better proposition, and for hot summer training camps (sorry if that's a sore subject at the moment) this jersey is hard to beat. The fact remains, however, that you can do just as well elsewhere for a lot less money.

Verdict

Extremely breathable aero-fit jersey ideal for hot days – but very expensive

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website