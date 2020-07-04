The Velocio Men’s Concept Jersey is lightweight and breathable, and ideal for hot days in the saddle. The low-cut neck may not suit everyone, but I was thankful for it on hot climbs as it means excellent cooling. The zipped pocket is a real boon while comfort and performance are excellent, but a lack of versatility for cooler weather means they only go so far to justifying the massive price tag.
We've had some uncharacteristically hot weather in the UK, and I've been grateful to have the Concept jersey in my arsenal. I've been wearing it for everything from hot, high-intensity climbs to endurance rides, and have never been left wanting for more performance, breathability or comfort.
The first thing you noticed is the absence of a collar. Velocio has used a super low-cut neck (which I'll leave you to judge the aesthetics of), and functionally it's brilliant. I didn't realise, until trying the Concept jersey, that I found collars restrictive. It turns out I do; it's certainly very comfortable without one. I also note how cool my front and chest feel without needing to unzip the jersey, which has to bring aerodynamic benefits.
The fit is good. It's designed to be tight and the material is stretchy to accommodate. I come up as a medium on the Velocio size guide and, although it fitted well, I probably could have got away with a small given the stretchiness – and also because it isn't horrifically short in the body the way some aero jerseys are.
The Concept is 86% Polyester/14% Elastane, so nothing new there, although the 86% is recycled so top marks to Velocio for that. It's made in Italy and the quality of seams is good, the YKK zippers should ensure durability and – after two months with it on test – I'm convinced it will last.
Like many lightweight jerseys it isn't completely opaque so you can see bib straps through it, but you shouldn't get pulled over for public indecency like in some summer jerseys.
My usual go-to jersey for fast summer rides is the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 and, in many ways, the Concept is very similar. They're both expensive, both claim aero benefits and both are extremely breathable.
The Concept does get one up on Castelli's offering with its valuables pocket, though; given the size and expense of today's supersize smartphones, a zip means there's one less thing to worry about as you ride.
Speaking of pockets, on the rear sit three large open pockets (with a reflective logo on the middle one), and that side-entry zipped one. They're large enough to fit everything I need for a multi-hour ride, and don't sag even when heavily loaded.
As for the price, £162 makes it one of the most expensive jerseys we've ever tested. It's up there with the Gore C7 Race Jersey (£159.99) and the Nalini AHS Mortirolo (£155) which, as you would hope, also perform excellently.
The Concept jersey is functionally excellent, but lacks the versatility necessary for UK riding to earn its astronomical price. If you regularly ride in conditions above 25 degrees it's a far better proposition, and for hot summer training camps (sorry if that's a sore subject at the moment) this jersey is hard to beat. The fact remains, however, that you can do just as well elsewhere for a lot less money.
Verdict
Extremely breathable aero-fit jersey ideal for hot days – but very expensive
Make and model: Velocio Men's Concept Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
"Velocio says: "We updated the Concept jersey for 2020 with recycled fabrics throughout. The concept is simple: make it aero, articulated and comfortable without sacrificing performance anywhere."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Velocio:
Composition: 86% Recycled Polyester / 14% Elastane
Made in: Italy
Three recycled high gauge Italian knit fabrics carefully positioned to maximize performance, cooling and fit
Stability pockets remain perfectly positioned regardless of cargo
Super low profile collar minimizes bulk and maximizes airflow
Bonded hems in key areas add streamlined look and minimize weight
Lightweight YKK CamLock zipper with full length zipper garage
New race-fit patterning provides a skin suit like fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
One of the coolest jerseys I've ever worn, yet still aero.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No reason to worry as of yet, seams appear robust.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
It's designed to be tight like a second skin. It is, yet is still comfortable and unrestrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Sizes up accurately, though you could size down should you want thanks to the stretchy fabric and long body.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
129g is pretty light! Some jerseys are lighter, but few of these have a valuables pocket and the extra zip/weight that entails.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Low cut collar is really comfy.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
You can get some excellent aero jerseys for almost half the price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performs very well, especially at high temperatures.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The zipped pocket.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price and the look of the collar.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive. I think it's fair to regard the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 as a benchmark – it scored a 9 and is £110. The dhb Aeron LAB Raceline jersey is also £110 and also got an excellent review. That said, Adam tested the Pearl Izumi Pro Mesh Jersey at £124.99 and the Concept outperforms it... just.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Not for riding in the UK
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A tricky one to score! Functionally it's brilliant and one of the coolest jerseys I've worn, but the cost is an obvious drawback. The super low-cut neck isn't going to be to everyone's taste either, and it feels a tad unnecessary for the majority of UK riding. It's a great jersey but has a limited usefulness and a very high price, making it – as an overall proposition – merely 'good' and a 7.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
